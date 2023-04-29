xQc calls HasanAbi "unhinged" for suggesting that he may be abusive for defending Steven Crowder

During a recent stream, Twitch star Felix "xQc" spoke out against Hasan "HasanAbi" for suggesting that he could be abusive. HasanAbi made the comments in response to xQc's defense of Steven Crowder, a conservative commentator who was seen berating his heavily pregnant wife in newly surfaced security footage from 2021.

After watching the security footage, xQc explained that he didn't want to take the video at face value and compared it to the situation between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

HasanAbi didn't react well to this opinion and suggested that the reason the Canadian streamer was making such statements was that he might be guilty of similar behavior. In response, the Twitch star described HasanAbi's comments as "unhinged."

"I'm gonna send him a DM": xQc calls out HasanAbi for making unwarranted assumptions

In the clip featuring HasanAbi's take on the alleged abusive behavior of Steven Crowder, the political commentator can be heard saying:

"I think the part of the reason why he's saying this is because he's worried that if like, some sh*t came out of him, that he would look (bad)."

xQc was not happy with the comments and clapped back by stating:

"Woah! What the f**k! Okay, this guy is unhinged. I'm gonna send him a DM. This is absolutely unhinged. What the f**k is your problem?"

(Timestamp: 09:25:45)

During the same stream, the Twitch star called out many individuals, including HasanAbi, who were engaging in such speculations. He refuted the claims and said:

"The fact that there's been nothing and there is nothing and I literally have people go out and say it, right and you think you're gonna be like, 'Yo, yo, dude...,' I hate this sh*t man. Bro, it's my life, I hate being painted as a possible weirdo, possible this."

(Timestamp: 09:42:43)

He concluded:

"It's just all dogsh*t, cringe speculations."

Is Hasan's clip taken out of context? Streaming community reacts

Clips from the stream were shared on the popular subreddit r/LivestreamFail and received a lot of attention. Here are some notable reactions to the situation:

Steven Crowder has received significant criticism after the security footage in question was leaked. To read more about the story, click here.

