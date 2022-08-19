Why was Steven Crowder banned from YouTube? Kari Lake interview controversy explained 

YouTuber and podcast host Steven Crowder was banned from YouTube for two weeks after the conservative comedian's interview with Republican Arizona gubernatorial candidate, Kari Lake, gained traction. The Louder with Crowder host has since taken to other social media platforms to address the ban.

After the ban on Steven Crowder occurred, fans awaited a response from him. A couple of hours later, the social media star took to Twitter and Instagram to address the unexpected platform removal.

On August 18, Crowder took to his Twitter account, announcing that YouTube had suspended the podcast after their interview with Kari Lake. In retaliation, the podcast host announced that he would be interviewing her again "because f**k YouTube." He also attached a video with the tweet in which he said:

“We’ve been suspended, not for anything I said, but for what the future governor of Arizona, Kari Lake, said regarding election integrity. The election primary that she just won? YouTube’s decided she’s an extremist, you’re an extremist, so let’s all be extremists together exclusively on Rumble and MugClub. Look, you don’t have to win every fight, you just have to make them wish they picked somebody else. Today, let’s make them wish they picked someone else.”

In another tweet, he continued to express discontent. He said:

It is important to note that Kari Lake's interview has been removed from his channel. Although his channel remains on the platform, Steven Crowder has been banned from uploading content on the video-sharing platform for two weeks.

On Steven Crowder's podcast, Kari Lake comments on drug cartels

During the Louder with Crowder interview, Lake shared that she would investigate the speculation of fraud in the 2020 presidential election. The GOP also unreservedly promised,

"We'll finish President Trump's wall."

This was concerning her wish to mitigate the rampant illegal migration problem and the rise of drug cartels in the United States. She said in the interview:

“We’re going to blow up the drug tunnels. We’re not going to just put a little piece of concrete in for them to jackhammer it out and get them functional again. And we’re going after these cartels.”

Kari Lake continued to state her opinions on solving the issue of homelessness and drug addictions.

In a tweet uploaded by Steven Crowder, he slammed the video-sharing platform for the "suppression of political speech." He also attached a screenshot of a YouTube message which detailed the reason behind the podcast's removal. It read:

“Our team has reviewed your content, and, unfortunately, we think it violates our misinformation policy. We’ve removed the following content from YouTube: Podcast episode: We Have Updates on the Trump Raid + Guest: Kari Lake I Louder with Crowder.”

If this isn’t suppression of political speech, then nothing is.

The Google-owned platform was referring to Kari Lake's comments on her intention to investigate voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

Although the entire interview has been removed from the channel, a three-minute segment from the podcast episode remains on the platform. In the same, Lake vows to deploy National Guards to combat the influx of migrants.

Following the YouTube ban, Crowder shared that he will be going live on Rumble and Mug Club at 10 AM EST/7 AM PST to extensively talk about the incident.

