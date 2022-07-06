"I'm not interested in helping him": Joe Rogan officially denounces Donald Trump, leaves internet divided

American podcaster Joe Rogan has left the internet divided after claiming that he has had multiple opportunities to interview former President Donald Trump but refused every time.

In an interview with Lex Fridman on his podcast, the 54-year-old personality confessed that he does not favor Trump in any way.

"I'm not a Trump supporter in any way, shape, or form. I've had the opportunity to have him on my show more than once — I've said no every time. I don't want to help him. I'm not interested in helping him."

The controversial podcaster called Trump "an existential threat to democracy itself," adding that the 76-year-old, who faced impeachment twice during his tenure, invoked extreme feelings in people who ultimately "abandoned their ethics and morals" to attack him.

Internet has mixed reactions to Joe Rogan's decision of not interviewing Donald Trump

The Joe Rogan Experience podcaster's comments come days after he showed support to another Republican, Ron DeSantis, stating that he would be a favorable candidate for the President.

The Twitterati was divided after Rogan's controversial comments on not interviewing Donald Trump. Several fans lauded him for publicly speaking his mind and criticized the former President for being "so toxic."

Di'Rico L. Baker @rico_rants Justin Baragona @justinbaragona



"I don’t want to help him. I’m not interested in helping him."



thedailybeast.com/joe-rogan-reve… Joe Rogan claimed this week that Donald Trump has attempted to appear on his podcast multiple times in the past but he's rejected the ex-president "every time.""I don’t want to help him. I’m not interested in helping him." Joe Rogan claimed this week that Donald Trump has attempted to appear on his podcast multiple times in the past but he's rejected the ex-president "every time.""I don’t want to help him. I’m not interested in helping him."thedailybeast.com/joe-rogan-reve… Imagine how toxic you have to be for Joe Rogan to not want to platform you. This guy loves Alex Jones for Christ sake! So this is honestly remarkable. I always wondered why Trump was never on his show. I always thought that it was just a matter of time. twitter.com/justinbaragona… Imagine how toxic you have to be for Joe Rogan to not want to platform you. This guy loves Alex Jones for Christ sake! So this is honestly remarkable. I always wondered why Trump was never on his show. I always thought that it was just a matter of time. twitter.com/justinbaragona…

Jericho @JerichoXV Kid Rock, Tucker Carlson, Joe Rogan, Elon Musk, and Donald Trump can't be canceled no matter how hard the left tries. They all say what they mean with no filter and they get liberals all wound up at the mere mention of their names. Kid Rock, Tucker Carlson, Joe Rogan, Elon Musk, and Donald Trump can't be canceled no matter how hard the left tries. They all say what they mean with no filter and they get liberals all wound up at the mere mention of their names.

ART TAVANA @arttavana most of joe rogan's critics actually believe joe rogan is a trump supporter. he's not. never has been. the fact that this is breaking news is an indictment of joe rogan's critics in the media, who, apparently, suck at their jobs. most of joe rogan's critics actually believe joe rogan is a trump supporter. he's not. never has been. the fact that this is breaking news is an indictment of joe rogan's critics in the media, who, apparently, suck at their jobs.

Those_Motion_Pictures @AimInFilm

1 Trump is an Existential Threat to Democracy

2 That’s it

That’s enough for me. I can deal with people who disagree with my points of view, but when the disagreement comes as an existential threat, I can’t. Trump must be canceled No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen @NoLieWithBTC thedailybeast.com/joe-rogan-reve… Wow: Joe Rogan just revealed he has rejected Trump’s interview requests multiple times. “I don’t want to help him. I’m not interested in helping him.” Rogan also referred to Trump as “an existential threat to democracy itself.” More from @justinbaragona Wow: Joe Rogan just revealed he has rejected Trump’s interview requests multiple times. “I don’t want to help him. I’m not interested in helping him.” Rogan also referred to Trump as “an existential threat to democracy itself.” More from @justinbaragona: thedailybeast.com/joe-rogan-reve… Here’s a list of what Joe Rogan and I agree with:1 Trump is an Existential Threat to Democracy2 That’s itThat’s enough for me. I can deal with people who disagree with my points of view, but when the disagreement comes as an existential threat, I can’t. Trump must be canceled twitter.com/NoLieWithBTC/s… Here’s a list of what Joe Rogan and I agree with:1 Trump is an Existential Threat to Democracy2 That’s itThat’s enough for me. I can deal with people who disagree with my points of view, but when the disagreement comes as an existential threat, I can’t. Trump must be canceled twitter.com/NoLieWithBTC/s…

Thadd Evans-author @ThaddMEvans Occupy Democrats @OccupyDemocrats BREAKING: Joe Rogan, the most popular podcaster in America, announces that he won't allow Trump on his show because he's an "existential threat to democracy itself" and Rogan is "not interested in helping him." RT IF YOU THINK ROGAN GOT IT RIGHT FOR ONCE! BREAKING: Joe Rogan, the most popular podcaster in America, announces that he won't allow Trump on his show because he's an "existential threat to democracy itself" and Rogan is "not interested in helping him." RT IF YOU THINK ROGAN GOT IT RIGHT FOR ONCE! I admire Joe Rogan. Trump is evil. twitter.com/OccupyDemocrat… I admire Joe Rogan. Trump is evil. twitter.com/OccupyDemocrat…

However, many other users slammed Joe Rogan, who has welcomed several politicians on his show in the past, for "being afraid" to interview Donald Trump. They also pointed out that the podcaster hypocritically supported Florida's Governor, Ron DeSantis, who is "worse" than Trump.

M❤MTIFA 💉🇺🇲🌹 @73MilitaryMama Joe Rogan is ONLY trashing Trump so he can throw support behind Ron DeSantis.



This is an intentional ploy to get all his followers to vote DeSantis. And we should absolutely be worried about this. Joe Rogan is ONLY trashing Trump so he can throw support behind Ron DeSantis. This is an intentional ploy to get all his followers to vote DeSantis. And we should absolutely be worried about this.

Tony 🌊 #DemVoice1 @TonyHussein4



Joe Rogan and far-right media sites have either sharpy criticised 2x impeached, 1 term Trump, and/or rejected him for an interview!



#DemVoice1 #Fresh Now that the rats are starting to abandon Trump, I believe that they will flock to someone even more extreme, like Ron DeSantis!Joe Rogan and far-right media sites have either sharpy criticised 2x impeached, 1 term Trump, and/or rejected him for an interview! Now that the rats are starting to abandon Trump, I believe that they will flock to someone even more extreme, like Ron DeSantis!Joe Rogan and far-right media sites have either sharpy criticised 2x impeached, 1 term Trump, and/or rejected him for an interview!#DemVoice1 #Fresh https://t.co/iTBX8myJs2

TG_Blind🏳️‍🌈 @TG_Blind Joe Rogan is a liar he was supporting Ron DeSantis the other day of course he would have Trump on his podcast. Joe Rogan is a liar he was supporting Ron DeSantis the other day of course he would have Trump on his podcast.

Carolyn Hicks @Plumcreek2 Why are people even talking about Joe Rogan turning on Trump? He's backing DeSantis. Trading one evil bastard for another. No improvement in sanity there. Why are people even talking about Joe Rogan turning on Trump? He's backing DeSantis. Trading one evil bastard for another. No improvement in sanity there.

Mr. Newberger @jeremynewberger Ron DeSantis got Joe Rogan in the divorce with Trump. Ron DeSantis got Joe Rogan in the divorce with Trump.

redнeadrocĸer🌊 @rockinhardygirl All Joe Rogan did was dump Trump for DeSantis, he hasn't changed 🙄 All Joe Rogan did was dump Trump for DeSantis, he hasn't changed 🙄

Phrost @Phrost The space between being smart enough to see that Donald Trump is an "existential threat" to the US but not smart enough to see the same about Ron DeSantis, is the sweet spot for Joe Rogan's audience. The space between being smart enough to see that Donald Trump is an "existential threat" to the US but not smart enough to see the same about Ron DeSantis, is the sweet spot for Joe Rogan's audience.

Captain O ☠️☠️☠️ @CPTOshaughnessy Why is @joerogan afraid to have Trump on his podcast ? Come on Joe act like a man Why is @joerogan afraid to have Trump on his podcast ? Come on Joe act like a man

Kevin 'Data is the New Oil' Leversee @LeverseeKevin Joe Rogan is actually scared of interviewing Trump, because if he does, he's going to like Trump. Joe Rogan is actually scared of interviewing Trump, because if he does, he's going to like Trump.

CCG BRYSON @RealBrysonGray Joe Rogan, who I always viewed as a man who would talk to anybody, said he refuses to have Trump on his podcast. Which is weird, because he had Bernie sanders and tulsi Gabbard on his podcast. Joe Rogan, who I always viewed as a man who would talk to anybody, said he refuses to have Trump on his podcast. Which is weird, because he had Bernie sanders and tulsi Gabbard on his podcast.

RealVinnieJames @RealVinnieJames

foxnews.com/media/joe-roga… As a black man, considering how much Joe Rogan has used the term “nigger” and laughed about it (until caught), his comments about “helping” President Trump reconfirm what an arrogant mental pebble Rogan really is. May he soon fade into obscurity. -VJ As a black man, considering how much Joe Rogan has used the term “nigger” and laughed about it (until caught), his comments about “helping” President Trump reconfirm what an arrogant mental pebble Rogan really is. May he soon fade into obscurity. -VJfoxnews.com/media/joe-roga…

Schooley @Rschooley

thedailybeast.com/joe-rogan-reve… What's interesting here, if anything, is that he thinks it would help Trump if he interviewed him but he always insists platforming vaccine deniers or anti-trans bigots is just "listening to different points of view." What's interesting here, if anything, is that he thinks it would help Trump if he interviewed him but he always insists platforming vaccine deniers or anti-trans bigots is just "listening to different points of view." thedailybeast.com/joe-rogan-reve…

Chris Hardman 🌲🥚🇺🇸 @chhardman So Joe Rogan could've had Trump on his show but he's too afraid to interview him? Sad. So Joe Rogan could've had Trump on his show but he's too afraid to interview him? Sad.

Blaney @wtfUcallMe



I thought he was about having conversations.

Never would've thunk Joe would be scared of cancel culture. SMH @joerogan Trump is a former potus. Joe Rogan has had 10 politicians on his show. Not bringing Trump on Joe Rogans podcast has me losing all respect for Joe.I thought he was about having conversations.Never would've thunk Joe would be scared of cancel culture. SMH @joerogan Trump is a former potus. Joe Rogan has had 10 politicians on his show. Not bringing Trump on Joe Rogans podcast has me losing all respect for Joe.I thought he was about having conversations.Never would've thunk Joe would be scared of cancel culture. SMH

What did Joe Rogan say about Ron DeSantis?

Last week, while having guest Gina Carano on his podcast, Rogan said that he would favor Ron DeSantis as a Presidential candidate for the work he has done as Florida's Governor so far.

"I think Ron DeSantis would work as a good president.”

As per Politico, DeSantis is most likely to run for the position of United States President in 2024, even if he faces opposition from another Republican member, Donald Trump.

Lauding his efforts in managing COVID-19 in the state, Rogan said his predictions were "ultimately correct."

“He was correct when it comes to, like, deaths; he was correct when it comes to protecting all vulnerable populations; he was correct in terms of distribution of monoclonal antibodies; and he was furious when the government tried to pull those.”

In his recent podcast interview, Joe Rogan believes that Donald Trump will run for Presidential candidate in 2024 but against a "dead man," referring to current President Joe Biden.

Further dissing Trump, he said:

"I mean, [Joe] Biden shakes hands with people that aren't even there when he gets off stage. I think he's seeing ghosts. You see him on Jimmy Kimmel the other day? He was just rambling. I mean, he's — if he was anyone else, if he was a Republican, if that was Donald Trump doing that, every f---ing talk show would be screaming for him to be off the air."

This is not the first time Rogan has come under fire for his controversial statements. Recently, he was called out for using the "N-word" in his past podcast interviews.

He has since apologized for using the word, stating that he never used it with racist intentions because he is not one, adding that he wishes to take his words back, but "that's not possible."

