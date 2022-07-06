"I'm not interested in helping him": Joe Rogan officially denounces Donald Trump, leaves internet divided

American podcaster Joe Rogan has left the internet divided after claiming that he has had multiple opportunities to interview former President Donald Trump but refused every time.
In an interview with Lex Fridman on his podcast, the 54-year-old personality confessed that he does not favor Trump in any way.
"I'm not a Trump supporter in any way, shape, or form. I've had the opportunity to have him on my show more than once — I've said no every time. I don't want to help him. I'm not interested in helping him."
The controversial podcaster called Trump "an existential threat to democracy itself," adding that the 76-year-old, who faced impeachment twice during his tenure, invoked extreme feelings in people who ultimately "abandoned their ethics and morals" to attack him.
Internet has mixed reactions to Joe Rogan's decision of not interviewing Donald Trump
The Joe Rogan Experience podcaster's comments come days after he showed support to another Republican, Ron DeSantis, stating that he would be a favorable candidate for the President.
The Twitterati was divided after Rogan's controversial comments on not interviewing Donald Trump. Several fans lauded him for publicly speaking his mind and criticized the former President for being "so toxic."
However, many other users slammed Joe Rogan, who has welcomed several politicians on his show in the past, for "being afraid" to interview Donald Trump. They also pointed out that the podcaster hypocritically supported Florida's Governor, Ron DeSantis, who is "worse" than Trump.
What did Joe Rogan say about Ron DeSantis?
Last week, while having guest Gina Carano on his podcast, Rogan said that he would favor Ron DeSantis as a Presidential candidate for the work he has done as Florida's Governor so far.
"I think Ron DeSantis would work as a good president.”
As per Politico, DeSantis is most likely to run for the position of United States President in 2024, even if he faces opposition from another Republican member, Donald Trump.
Lauding his efforts in managing COVID-19 in the state, Rogan said his predictions were "ultimately correct."
“He was correct when it comes to, like, deaths; he was correct when it comes to protecting all vulnerable populations; he was correct in terms of distribution of monoclonal antibodies; and he was furious when the government tried to pull those.”
In his recent podcast interview, Joe Rogan believes that Donald Trump will run for Presidential candidate in 2024 but against a "dead man," referring to current President Joe Biden.
Further dissing Trump, he said:
"I mean, [Joe] Biden shakes hands with people that aren't even there when he gets off stage. I think he's seeing ghosts. You see him on Jimmy Kimmel the other day? He was just rambling. I mean, he's — if he was anyone else, if he was a Republican, if that was Donald Trump doing that, every f---ing talk show would be screaming for him to be off the air."
This is not the first time Rogan has come under fire for his controversial statements. Recently, he was called out for using the "N-word" in his past podcast interviews.
He has since apologized for using the word, stating that he never used it with racist intentions because he is not one, adding that he wishes to take his words back, but "that's not possible."