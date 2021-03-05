That Vegan Teacher slammed for using the N-Word 

That Vegan Teacher released a video where she calls a doll the n-word, and the internet is fed up.
A vegan who claims to be an advocate for vegan acceptance and forward-thinking, That Vegan Teacher is very unpopular online. Some have accused her of racism for comparing the oppression of blacks and Jews to those who consume animal products. But, because she is eccentric, many excused her actions.
Most recently, she displayed a black female doll on a video and spelled out the n-word to describe the doll. To make it clearer, here’s what she said:
“Does this girl seem to you like she might be Naturally Intelligent Gorgeous, Generous, Exemplary, and Radiant? She looks like she could be that to me.”
She then pointed the camera at the doll. It is obviously racist and inappropriate.
She claimed that it was a statement on free speech. She is most likely referring to her account being banned from TikTok for not following the Terms and Conditions. Unfortunately for her, it is not anyone’s inalienable right to be able to use TikTok or Twitter; they have rules and users must follow them to stay on them.
Multiple Twitter users are slapping back and making plans to stop her from continuing to post such awful videos.
TikTok has been trying to keep her away, but simply banning singular accounts is not working. Every time one of her accounts is banned, she just makes a new one. TikTok can hopefully find a way to permanently ban That Vegan Teacher to stop her from hurting the platform's reputation among the masses further.
Related: That Vegan Teacher banned from TikTok, and the internet is happy
Related: Minecraft star GeorgeNotFound banned from TikTok; internet blames That Vegan Teacher
Everyone is mad at That Vegan Teacher for this blatantly racist video
To many, it seemed like she was just eccentrically committed to this belief. Then, she started comparing animal consumption to African-American enslavement and even began calling herself “The Holocaust Teacher.”
One thing that stands out about the whole situation is that That Vegan Teacher has reached the point of being hated. With many beginning to perceive her as a threat to vegan acceptance in general, she is losing allies rapidly. Based on That Vegan Teacher's progress into racism and hate speech, it is clear that if no one intervenes, she will worsen.
Related: Minecraft star TommyInnit banned on TikTok, and fans believe ThatVeganTeacher could be behind it
Related: That Vegan Teacher slams critics in return after TikTok ban