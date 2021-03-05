That Vegan Teacher slammed for using the N-Word 

That Vegan Teacher released a video where she calls a doll the n-word, and the internet is fed up.

One person said “She’s thirsty for attention.” pic.twitter.com/o4mvTqZasi — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 4, 2021

A vegan who claims to be an advocate for vegan acceptance and forward-thinking, That Vegan Teacher is very unpopular online. Some have accused her of racism for comparing the oppression of blacks and Jews to those who consume animal products. But, because she is eccentric, many excused her actions.

TikToker who called out That Vegan Teacher https://t.co/3UZZdE7itN — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 4, 2021

Most recently, she displayed a black female doll on a video and spelled out the n-word to describe the doll. To make it clearer, here’s what she said:

“Does this girl seem to you like she might be Naturally Intelligent Gorgeous, Generous, Exemplary, and Radiant? She looks like she could be that to me.”

She then pointed the camera at the doll. It is obviously racist and inappropriate.

I am not 100% convinced that she is not actually vegan and is actively trying to make vegans look bad. I’m not vegan but I’m sure no person ever would think this is okay unironically. — xantara (@xantarawho) March 4, 2021

She claimed that it was a statement on free speech. She is most likely referring to her account being banned from TikTok for not following the Terms and Conditions. Unfortunately for her, it is not anyone’s inalienable right to be able to use TikTok or Twitter; they have rules and users must follow them to stay on them.

She’s on YouTube :/ — Soul Eater (@SoulMagnificent) March 4, 2021

Multiple Twitter users are slapping back and making plans to stop her from continuing to post such awful videos.

Now i would actully call it free speech of she just Said THE Word in some learning context.



But i am not sure what she was going for here 😂 — elko (@elko20234285) March 4, 2021

TikTok has been trying to keep her away, but simply banning singular accounts is not working. Every time one of her accounts is banned, she just makes a new one. TikTok can hopefully find a way to permanently ban That Vegan Teacher to stop her from hurting the platform's reputation among the masses further.

Everyone is mad at That Vegan Teacher for this blatantly racist video

To many, it seemed like she was just eccentrically committed to this belief. Then, she started comparing animal consumption to African-American enslavement and even began calling herself “The Holocaust Teacher.”

please............ this hurts.... black history month just ended... — al (@capresesaIad) March 4, 2021

My jaw is on the floor pic.twitter.com/PSff4idMI2 — Shannon Gregory (@princessshay013) March 4, 2021

One thing that stands out about the whole situation is that That Vegan Teacher has reached the point of being hated. With many beginning to perceive her as a threat to vegan acceptance in general, she is losing allies rapidly. Based on That Vegan Teacher's progress into racism and hate speech, it is clear that if no one intervenes, she will worsen.

