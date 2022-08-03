Watch: Joe Rogan identifies Donald Trump as a grandiose narcissist while discussing psychopaths with Chris Williamson

Joe Rogan believes Donald Trump is a grandiose narcissist after learning what the term means on a recent episode of his podcast.

On this week's episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, the 54-year-old welcomed Chris Williamson. Williamson is a British podcaster, YouTuber, author, club promoter and appeared on the first series of the UK's iconic Love Island. His podcast, Modern Wisdom, has over 25 million downloads and almost 400 episodes.

The pair discussed vulnerable narcissism and grandiose narcissism. Williamson explained the definitions of each, which Joe Rogan identified as former US President Donald Trump's personality.

Discussing psychopathic tendencies, the British podcaster said:

"Grandiose narcissists are the ones who genuinely believe they are better than everyone else and they are constantly trying to prove this to everyone... If someone were to take the p*ss out of them, for the grandiose narcissists, it'll be just like water off the duck's back, they don't care."

Rogan added:

"Like [Donald] Trump!"

Williamson agreed and admitted that Trump was 'definitely' a grandiose narcissist.

Watch the clip here:

Joe Rogan discusses American citizens that are still in prison for cannabis in light of Brittney Griner's detainment in Russia

A regular advocate for cannabis legalization, Joe Rogan has given his thoughts on the United States' prison system as thousands of American citizens remain in jail due to charges involving cannabis.

Earlier this year, women's NBA star Brittney Griner was detained in Russia after being found to have several small canisters for a vape that contained cannabis oil. Griner has pleaded guilty to having the drugs but remains adamant it was an accident to pack them.

Griner has been in Russian custody for over 150 days as the United States and Russia struggle to agree to an arrangement to send her home.

Having spoken about the subject often on his podcast, Rogan has now taken aim at US citizens who are campaigning for Griner's safe release back to the States but not for the release of those currently imprisoned in their own country:

"She's [Griner] already been over there for months. But here's what's important: People are freaking out about this, right? They're freaking out. 'Russia needs to let her go.' We have people in America right now locked up for marijuana, and they've been locked up for f***ing years – for years and years and years. There's not one, there's thousands of them. So what, they're not good at throwing a ball into a net? Is that what it is? They're not good at that one thing that we like to watch, so those f***ing people don't get let out?"

Watch the clip here:

