"They've been locked up for f***ing years!" - Joe Rogan talks about Americans imprisoned for cannabis in light of Brittney Griner controversy

Joe Rogan churned out a hot take in light of Brittney Griner's controversial imprisonment in Russia.

Griner, a professional American basketball player, has been spending her time behind bars since February after Russian police arrested her on drug charges. The former WNBA center was detained at Sheremetyevo International Airport after the Federal Security Service found cannabis oil vape cartridges on her.

Rogan, who is a huge advocate of marijuana legalization, provided his thoughts on the public outcry in the United States following Griner's imprisonment. According to Rogan, the same people who have been clamoring for Griner's release are the same ones who have remained silent as thousands of Americans go to prison for the use, possession, or distribution of marijuana.

During episode #1846 of the Joe Rogan Experience, the UFC commentator told his guest Andrew Schulz:

"She's [Griner] already been over there for months. But here's what's important: People are freaking out about this, right? They're freaking out. 'Russia needs to let her go.' We have people in America right now locked up for marijuana, and they've been locked up for f***ing years – for years and years and years. There's not one, there's thousands of them. So what, they're not good at throwing a ball into a net? Is that what it is? They're not good at that one thing that we like to watch, so those f***ing people don't get let out?"

Watch the video below:

Joe Rogan backs Brittney Griner

Although Joe Rogan believes many Americans have been hypocritical with their stance on the Brittney Griner situation, he ultimately supports the basketball player's release from prison.

In a recent Instagram post, the popular podcaster asserted that no person should ever go to jail for using marijuana. Rogan captioned his post:

"Something to consider when we’re talking about Russia’s horrific imprisonment of Brittney Griner; there are tens of thousands of people in prison in America for cannabis right now. No one should be in jail for weed."

Listen to the full episode of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast:

It's important to note that the vape cartridge Griner was found carrying is legal in the United States, but not in Russia. The two-time Olympic champion could spend up to 10 years behind bars unless a prisoner swap between the U.S. and Russia comes through.

See the tweet below:

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



Griner has been detained for 160 days. The Biden administration has offered to exchange Russian arms trafficker Viktor Bout for Americans Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan, per @CNN Griner has been detained for 160 days. The Biden administration has offered to exchange Russian arms trafficker Viktor Bout for Americans Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan, per @CNN Griner has been detained for 160 days. https://t.co/iGcpT8P07v

