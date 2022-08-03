Is Joe Rogan so swole that he can't button his shirt all the way? - Ryan Clark's hilarious reaction to Joe Rogan's UFC 277 outfit

Daniel Cormier and Ryan Clark have reacted to Joe Rogan's recent fashion choices after the UFC color commentator donned a black suit and tie at the last two pay-per-view events.

During a segment of the DC & RC show, Cormier asked his co-host whether or not Rogan in a suit is a 'Fly' or a 'Goodbye' (good or bad). Clark hilariously stated that Rogan was fly but wondered why the 54-year-old never does the top button up while he wears a shirt:

"It's fly. I appreciate Joe stepping up his game. Why did he not button up the top button of his shirt? Is the dude so swole that that button can't even strap around his neck?... At least Joe understood the assignment... He said 'Im gonna get a satin tie but my neck is so big because I've been in the gym I can't even button it.' I'm gonna go fly but also might go goodbye for not buttoning that top button."

Rogan's change of clothing was also a topic discussed on social media. The JRE host has often appeared at the commentary desk wearing an open collared black shirt, but his recent move to a more formal outfit has made some fans curious if it is a permanent change.

Chael Sonnen agrees with Joe Rogan thinking Brandon Moreno vs. Kai Kara-France was the "real" flyweight title fight

No stranger to controversial takes, UFC color commentator Joe Rogan found himself in more hot water this week after a comment he made during the UFC 277 broadcast.

During the walkouts of both Kara-France and Moreno, Rogan stated that he believed this was a "real" title fight because he doesn't think the current champ, Deiveson Figueiredo, is going to fight again at 125lbs.

Shaheen Al-Shatti @shaunalshatti “[UFC 277 is] the real world title fight. I don’t think we’re ever going to see DF down at 125 again, and I think those two gentlemen, there’s a real good argument that Moreno won that last fight as well. So that is, in my opinion, that’s the world title fight right there.” “[UFC 277 is] the real world title fight. I don’t think we’re ever going to see DF down at 125 again, and I think those two gentlemen, there’s a real good argument that Moreno won that last fight as well. So that is, in my opinion, that’s the world title fight right there.”

While there has been some backlash from fans and journalists on social media, including a response from 'Deus da Guerra', UFC Hall of Famer Chael Sonnen has revealed he agrees with Joe Rogan.

On the latest episode of Beyond the Fight, 'The American Gangster' said:

"Joe Rogan said to Anik and Cormier sitting here with him, 'For me, this is the real championship fight. I don't think Figueiredo is ever going to come back. I don't think the winner of [Kara-France] vs. Moreno is going to face Figueiredo'... Now, that's wishful thinking because I wish that too. I wish it to the point that I'm d*mn near wanting to predict it. Figueiredo should leave. If you got one and one and a draw, go on through your life and be happy. People don't wanna see that fight."

