"Extremely strange and unprofessional" - Fans sound off following Joe Rogan's on-air criticism of Deiveson Figueiredo's flyweight title future

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan termed the recently held interim flyweight showdown between Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France as the "real world title fight." Rogan asserted that 125lbs king Deiveson Figueiredo might not return to defend his title in the octagon, effectively dismissing the Brazilian's status as champion.

The UFC color commentator's comments on 'Deus da Guerra' did not sit well with his fans. The JRE podcast host was immediately blasted on Twitter for his remarks about the flyweight king.

Rogan was heavily criticized for his commentary on the UFC 277 broadcast, with leading MMA journalist Shaheen Al-Shatti tweeting:

"Joe Rogan just completely shit over Deiveson Figueiredo on the #UFC277 broadcast. Basically implied he's not the real UFC flyweight champion. That was very odd."

One fan agreed with the MMA Journalist and replied:

"Extremely strange and unprofessional, I haven’t liked Rogan commentary for the longest time"

Another fan stated that they've not been a fan of Rogan's commentary for a long time.

UFC 277 went down this weekend, featuring a stellar fight card and electrifying performances. Amanda Nunes successfully reclaimed the women's bantamweight title, while Brandon Moreno dominated the interim flyweight championship against Kai Kara-France. The event also witnessed Derrick Lewis record his third loss in four fights.

Deiveson Figueiredo reacts to Joe Rogan's comments about him at UFC 277

'Deus da Guerra' recently responded to Joe Rogan's comments on his status as champion. The Brazilian jokingly suggested a "friendly wager" against Rogan.

Figueiredo confidently stated that he would make weight and prove himself to be the flyweight king yet again. Responding to the color commentator's words at the UFC 277post-event press conference, the Brazilian flyweight champion said:

"I'm gonna have to step into the octagon and go under the arena and look for Joe Rogan's crystal ball. I'm gonna show it to him, you know. Maybe this could be a little friendly wager. I'm gonna make weight and I'm gonna show it to him."

Check out Deiveson Figueiredo's reaction to Rogan's comments below (courtesy MMA Junkie):

'Deus da Guerra' reclaimed the flyweight title from Brandon Moreno at UFC 270 earlier this year. The Brazilian has been out of action since then due to a hand and knee injury. Fans might see him return to the octagon next year to defend his title at a UFC event in Brazil.

