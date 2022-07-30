"My fight is to bring this match to Brazil" - Deiveson Figueiredo waiting on UFC Brazil, wants to face winner of UFC 277 bout between Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France

Deiveson Figueiredo recently opened up about his next title defense. Figueiredo last faced Brandon Moreno in a trilogy bout at UFC 270 where he reclaimed the flyweight title via unanimous decision.

In a recent interview with MMA Fighting’s Trocação Franca, 'Deus da Guerra' stated that he intends to fight the winner of the upcoming interim flyweight championship match between Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France, which is set to take place UFC 277.

Figueiredo stated unequivocally that he is aiming to defend his title at the upcoming UFC event in Brazil, rumored to be planned for the first quarter of 2023.

Speaking about his next fight, Figueiredo had this to say:

“My fight is to bring this match to Brazil...Since they’re doing a UFC here, I want to make sure they book my fight for Brazil. I want to fight whoever wins [at UFC 277], whoever that is, to face me here under my crowd.”

Daniel Cormier believes Deiveson Figueiredo has p****d off UFC authorities

After Figueiredo won the flyweight title against Brandon Moreno at UFC 270, fans were expecting to see the two flyweight stalwarts fight for the title for the fourth time.

However, due to a hand injury that has kept 'Deus da Guerra' out of the octagon, the UFC booked an interim flyweight championship fight between Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France.

Speaking on an episode of the DC & RC Show, Daniel Cormier wondered if Deiveson Figueiredo had "pi***d off" any UFC authorities in high positions. If so, this could explain the promotion's decision to hastily book an interim title fight.

Sharing his opinion on the interim title bout between Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France, the former UFC double-champ said:

"To me, the question in this match-up is, what in the heck did Deiveson Figueiredo do to somebody to have an interim title five months down the line? This dude must have pi**ed some people off in some really high positions for these guys to be fighting for an interim title. I think they wanted him and Moreno to fight again but obviously that didn't happen."

Check out Daniel Cormier giving his opinion on Figueiredo and the upcoming interim flyweight bout at UFC 277 below:

