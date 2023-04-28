"What a horrible man": Steven Crowder ring camera abuse video sparks widespread outrage online 

Conservative commentator Steven Crowder is being exposed for berating his pregnant wife Hilary Crowder. A video that was first published by Yashar Ali, has since gone viral across social media platforms. In the same, the host can be seen sitting on the patio smoking, while his wife looks incredibly distressed and is getting prepared to leave their home. Internet users felt sorry for the woman and prayed for her safety. One netizen wrote online:

According to Yashar Ali’s Substack, the video was taken on June 26, 2021. Footage from the ring camera showed Hillary looking heavily pregnant and Steven Crowder getting more and more agitated.

According to Yashar, Hillary was hesitant to give their dog medicine as she was concerned that it was toxic to pregnant women. In the video, Steven can be seen snapping at her and demanding that she wear gloves, give their dog medicine and take the dog for a walk. He also asks her to “perform wifely duties.”

Steven Crowder also insists that his wife catches an UBER to run errands while being heavily pregnant so that he is not kept housebound as he will have their shared car with him. At one point, he tells his wife:

“Feeling some constraint?”

Crowder can also be heard saying- “The only way out of it is discipline and respect.”

He also asks his wife to listen to him so that she could “become someone” so that she could be a “worthy wife.”

Towards the end of the couple’s heated exchange, Hilary Crowder tells her husband that his “abuse is sick,” to which he responds- “Watch it. F**king watch it.”

Hilary Crowder puts a stop to their argument by telling her husband that she loves him “very much” and that she needs “some space.”

Netizens respond to the viral video of Steven Crowder and his wife

Internet users were shocked by the viral clip. Many could not believe that Steven Crowder put his wife in that situation. Netizens were stunned by the verbal abuse. A few comments online read:

Logan @X85Logan @yashar Crowder became the character he was playing on his show. @yashar Crowder became the character he was playing on his show.

Charlotte Ann @OGSoCalCharlott @yashar Life with a narcissist is hell on earth. A grandiose, malignant, immature narcissist as Crowderis, must be torture. I’m so sorry for all this, it’s very sad. Canceling my sub to mug club. @yashar Life with a narcissist is hell on earth. A grandiose, malignant, immature narcissist as Crowderis, must be torture. I’m so sorry for all this, it’s very sad. Canceling my sub to mug club.

curvyllama𓆩♡𓆪🌙 @Curvyllama @yashar This actually doesn’t surprise me. He’s a man child on camera I can only imagine how immature and weird he is off. @yashar This actually doesn’t surprise me. He’s a man child on camera I can only imagine how immature and weird he is off.

Kristy M @Lynncat123 @yashar For those who’ve been there that “watch it” said it all. If you know you know. Whew. @yashar For those who’ve been there that “watch it” said it all. If you know you know. Whew.

The Crowders got married in 2012 after dating for two years. Hilary filed for divorce in December 2021, just months after she welcomed their twins. The move came after she learned that her husband had hired divorce attorneys. It was revealed that Steven Crowder was not present at the time of their children’s birth.

Hilary Crowder’s family provides statement as video goes viral

Hilary Crowder has kept herself behind the cameras throughout her husband’s career online. Her family recently released a statement announcing that she is currently living in Dallas with her children, while her family remains in Michigan. They announced that she is “not prepared at this time to speak about her divorce.”

They also claimed that Hilary attempted to hide her husband’s abusive behavior from her friends and family to her best, as she was trying to “work on their relationship to keep the marriage intact” for their children.

They also revealed that at the time Steven Crowder planned on divorcing his wife, he also asked his assistant to cut Hilary off financially.

The couple were not legally divorced at the time of writing this article.

