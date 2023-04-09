"He just has to target against me for some f**king reason" - HasanAbi slams xQc's contentious take amidst the latter's beef with Ostonox

On April 9, 2023, Twitch star Hasan "HasanAbi" provided his take on the ongoing feud between his editor Ostonox and Felix "xQc." The debacle started when the latter shared his opinions on people who subscribe to OnlyFans. Ostonox hit back at xQc and threw shade at him by mentioning his recent Minecraft streams. Seeing this, the French-Canadian icon said that he was working for a "multi-millionaire socialist" and that he was looking for approval.

HasanAbi chimed in and stated that whenever xQc "gets owned" by Ostonox, the latter resorts to turning the situation against him. The Turkish-American content creator stated:

"I love that every time he gets owned by Ostonox... he's got nothing against him... so he just has to, like, target against me for some f**king reason."

HasanAbi responds to xQc and Ostonox's feud, claims that the former "replays the same meme over and over"

At the two-hour mark of his livestream earlier today, HasanAbi was browsing the r/LivestreamFail subreddit when he came across the aforementioned clip featuring xQc calling out Ostonox. In the clip, the former Overwatch pro exclaimed:

"Wow! Man, who edits videos at small salary. Edits video for a multi-millionaire socialist, while s*cking his b*lls on social media, looking for an approval! Wowie clap! Wow! That is something. Isn't it? Holy s**t, my brother! Damn! Holy! This guy gets the crumb of the f**king cake, and f**king parades internet socialist, distribute the wealth Andy. That is something!"

The political commentator's initial reaction was to say that whenever Ostonox seemingly "owns" xQc in an argument, the Twitch streamer ends up targeting him. He went on to say that the latter "replays the same memes."

HasanAbi defended himself in the controversy by stating:

"Just like, replay the same memes over and over again. Even though, pretty much every content creator that has worked with Ostonox, at any capacity, at a certain point is like, 'Hasan pays him so much f**king money... that we can't even hire him.' And he (xQc) doesn't even give a s**t! He still goes, 'Wow! You're broke, dude! Another millionaire, dude!'"

Timestamp: 02:13:30

The 31-year-old noticed a Twitch chatter, wondering why people were "focusing" on Ostonox and why "they cared." HasanAbi responded:

"Because it's like... it's frustrating for them. That, like, someone who is not worthy is talking s**t."

Another viewer inquired why HasanAbi was discussing the matter. The streamer replied, explaining why he chose to defend his editor:

"'Why are you giving into this s**t. Your chat legit thinks he's some sort of an ideological facist.' No, he's not! Shut the f**k up! And for the record, (Twitch chatter's name), our Juicer correspondent. Every now and then, I'm going to f**king defend Ostonox if he is saying something that's like, actually funny. And you need to s*ck my d**k! He farms f**king hate-ridden psychos all the f**king time."

Continuing further, HasanAbi added:

"I don't think xQc is an ideological fascist or anything. More than like, just a dude, who doesn't know what the f**k he's talking about. But like, you know, if he's addressing Ostonox and f**king going crazy, okay? I do, literally, personally correct motherf**kers way more than xQc does, whenever they say some dumb s**t! Okay?"

Fans react to the streamer's response

HasanAbi's response to the controversy was a hot topic of conversation on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Here's what the online community had to say:

Reddit community reacting to the streamers' drama (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

One viewer suggested that xQc's take was "bizarre." Meanwhile, another community member commented that the Quebec native cannot "humbly take an L."

