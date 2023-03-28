"Pretty funny that he doesn't know how to say knot" - HasanAbi reacts to Adin Ross implying that the former should kill himself

During a livestream on March 28, 2023, Twitch star Hasan "HasanAbi" reacted to Kick content creator Adin Ross' yet another controversial tweet in which he implied that the former should kill himself. Ross took to his alternate Twitter handle, @AR15thed3mon, and shared an image of a rope. He tagged HasanAbi and stated:

"Can you teach me how to tie a not (knot)?"

AR15THEDEMON @AR15thed3mon Yo @hasanthehun can u teach me how to tie a not? Yo @hasanthehun can u teach me how to tie a not? https://t.co/bkEbbOKGw8

In response to the aforementioned update, the political commentator stated that Adin Ross was telling him to kill himself in a "creative way." He also thought the latter's spelling of "knot" was "funny":

"Yes, Adin Ross is, I think, trying to say that I should, like, kill myself, or something. But in like, a creative way. But also, pretty funny that he doesn't know how to say, 'Knot.'"

HasanAbi says he doesn't know why Adin Ross tweeted a seemingly threatening message

At the five-hour mark of his livestream on March 28, HasanAbi showcased Adin Ross' contentious tweet. After explaining what the Florida native's social media post implied, the Twitch streamer stated that he did not know what compelled Ross to tweet the seemingly threatening message:

"I don't know why, or what reason why he, like, came up with this, out of nowhere. Or maybe, he just needs like, you know, a positive male role model in his life. Which I can be, if you need it, Adin. I'm here for you, you know?"

Timestamp: 05:04:05

Hasan noticed a Twitch chatter, claiming that Adin Ross shared an image of a "figure-eight knot," which is used for rock climbing. The 31-year-old streamer replied by saying:

"Adin Ross is asking for a figure-eight knot, which is used in rock climbing. No! He just f**king Googled, 'Not,' 'N-O-T,' and then, literally found the first image and posted it like this. He was like, 'It looks good enough for, you know, a knot that use you to hang people with.' Come on!"

A few moments later, another viewer commented that HasanAbi was being "too soft" on Adin Ross. The former responded by saying that Ross was "delusional":

"Man, I don't give a f**k! He's like, he's delusional. Like, a delusional, goofy a** motherf**ker, with like, zero people on his side. Like, everyone is clowning on him. What do you want me to do? Take him seriously? Why would I? How can I take someone seriously, when they don't even know how to spell, 'Knot,' brother?"

Fans react to HasanAbi's clip

HasanAbi's reaction to Adin Ross' tweet was the top post on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Here's a snippet of some relevant fan reactions:

Fans on Reddit reacting the streamer's clip (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

This isn't the first time that Adin Ross has sent a message like this. On February 22, 2023, the former Twitch streamer got into a feud with prominent esports personality Jake "JakeSucky." The latter revealed a private message sent by the 22-year-old, in which he told Jake to "keep yourself safe," with a smiling emoticon.

