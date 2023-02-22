"The non-ToS violating version of k*ll yourself" - HasanAbi reacts to Adin Ross sending a message to prominent esports personality

Earlier today, Twitch star Adin Ross made headlines after broadcasting explicit content on the streaming platform Kick. During a livestream on February 22, political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi" reacted to the debacle and provided his take on the topic.

At one point during the stream, fans shared a tweet from prominent esports personality Jake "JakeSucky" Lucky, in which he showcased a direct message that he had received from Adin Ross on Twitter. After seeing the Florida native telling Jake Lucky to "keep yourself safe," HasanAbi opined:

"He just said, you know, the non-ToS (Terms of Service) violating version of k*ll yourself, which I think is pretty funny."

HasanAbi shares his thoughts on what Adin Ross wanted to convey in his private message to Jake Lucky

At the seven-hour mark of his February 22 livestream, HasanAbi's attention was drawn to a viewer who claimed that Adin Ross "put a greenlight" on Jake Lucky. The Turkish-American personality pulled up the latter's most recent tweet and remarked:

"No, he didn't! He said k*ll yourself, okay? C'mon, guys! 'After sharing a clip of him showing p*rn to his audience, Adin Ross took to my DM's and said, 'Keep yourself safe. Smile.'"

Prominent esports personality Jake Lucky's tweet featuring Ross' direct message (Image via Twitter)

According to HasanAbi, Ross used "non-ToS violating" inappropriate slang. Shortly after, another viewer asked why the political streamer was "always riding" for Ross. Hasan's response was:

"'Man, why (are) you always riding for Adin?' Wait, what? I'm not riding for Adin at all! 'Keep yourself safe' does not mean, 'I'm going to k*ll you.' It means, 'Kiss yourself.' It's a way to say, 'KYS.' What?!"

Timestamp: 07:44:40

HasanAbi then looked at a clip of Adin Ross' recent Kick livestream, during which he showcased explicit content. After seeing the latter's antics, the former exclaimed:

"Did Adin Ross accidentally show the p*rn or deliberately it, by the way? Because I have no idea. I didn't want to look at the clip because I was worried that there is like, actual p*rn in it. Wait, on purpose? He looked at p*rn on purpose? What? Oh my god, I thought he accidentally clicked on a link, dog!"

HasanAbi chose not to show the clip on his channel and commented on the 22-year-old content creator's decision, saying:

"He blurred it. This is heavily blurred, the video is heavily blurred. But I'm still not going to show it. Bro, come on, Adin! Your audience is f***king children! Jesus Christ, dude! That is actually f***ked up! I didn't even realize it was like that."

Fans react to HasanAbi's clip

HasanAbi's clip attracted a lot of attention on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit and here's what the online community had to say about it:

HasanAbi is a popular Twitch streamer who was named the most-watched personality from the United States in 2022. He currently boasts 2,450,467 followers and averages more than 33k viewers per stream.

