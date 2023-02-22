"The non-ToS violating version of k*ll yourself" - HasanAbi reacts to Adin Ross sending a message to prominent esports personality

Earlier today, Twitch star Adin Ross made headlines after broadcasting explicit content on the streaming platform Kick. During a livestream on February 22, political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi" reacted to the debacle and provided his take on the topic.
At one point during the stream, fans shared a tweet from prominent esports personality Jake "JakeSucky" Lucky, in which he showcased a direct message that he had received from Adin Ross on Twitter. After seeing the Florida native telling Jake Lucky to "keep yourself safe," HasanAbi opined:
"He just said, you know, the non-ToS (Terms of Service) violating version of k*ll yourself, which I think is pretty funny."
HasanAbi shares his thoughts on what Adin Ross wanted to convey in his private message to Jake Lucky
At the seven-hour mark of his February 22 livestream, HasanAbi's attention was drawn to a viewer who claimed that Adin Ross "put a greenlight" on Jake Lucky. The Turkish-American personality pulled up the latter's most recent tweet and remarked:
"No, he didn't! He said k*ll yourself, okay? C'mon, guys! 'After sharing a clip of him showing p*rn to his audience, Adin Ross took to my DM's and said, 'Keep yourself safe. Smile.'"
According to HasanAbi, Ross used "non-ToS violating" inappropriate slang. Shortly after, another viewer asked why the political streamer was "always riding" for Ross. Hasan's response was:
"'Man, why (are) you always riding for Adin?' Wait, what? I'm not riding for Adin at all! 'Keep yourself safe' does not mean, 'I'm going to k*ll you.' It means, 'Kiss yourself.' It's a way to say, 'KYS.' What?!"
Timestamp: 07:44:40
HasanAbi then looked at a clip of Adin Ross' recent Kick livestream, during which he showcased explicit content. After seeing the latter's antics, the former exclaimed:
"Did Adin Ross accidentally show the p*rn or deliberately it, by the way? Because I have no idea. I didn't want to look at the clip because I was worried that there is like, actual p*rn in it. Wait, on purpose? He looked at p*rn on purpose? What? Oh my god, I thought he accidentally clicked on a link, dog!"
HasanAbi chose not to show the clip on his channel and commented on the 22-year-old content creator's decision, saying:
"He blurred it. This is heavily blurred, the video is heavily blurred. But I'm still not going to show it. Bro, come on, Adin! Your audience is f***king children! Jesus Christ, dude! That is actually f***ked up! I didn't even realize it was like that."
Fans react to HasanAbi's clip
HasanAbi is a popular Twitch streamer who was named the most-watched personality from the United States in 2022. He currently boasts 2,450,467 followers and averages more than 33k viewers per stream.
