HasanAbi donates $20,000 to raise over $1,000,000 for Turkey-Syria earthquake relief effort

Twitch star Hasan "HasanAbi" hosted a Just Chatting livestream on February 9, 2023. During the broadcast, he donated $20,000 to raise over $1,000,000 for his Turkey-Syria earthquake relief effort.

The streamer embarked on the endeavor on February 7, 2023, after a devastating earthquake struck Turkey-Syria, affecting millions of people. He helped raise over $200,000 on the first day alone.

HasanAbi expresses gratitude to community after hitting the $1,000,000 milestone in funds for victims of Turkey-Syria earthquake

At the 02:55 hour mark of his livestream, HasanAbi noticed that his philanthropic endeavor was $20,000 short of the $1,000,000 milestone. He decided to donate the sum, eventually raising over a million dollars for earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria.

After donating the amount, the political commentator said:

"We're at $983,623 at the moment. Okay. I said we're going to get to the million. We're going to get to a million! There you go! And we did! Look at that. You have another $20,000, which is now officially put us at $1,000,000!"

The Twitch sensation expressed gratitude to those who helped him achieve the milestone and hoped that the funds would help expedite the relief and recovery efforts:

"I want to shout out to everyone that has played a role in this. Every dollar counts. We have now officially hit $1,000,000 on the Turkey-Syria Earthquakes Fund. I hope that this, you know, helps immediately expedite relief and recovery efforts."

Timestamp: 02:56:30

HasanAbi also thanked prominent personalities like Pokimane, Valkyrae, and Jahrein, saying:

"I want to thank every content creator that has shared this. From h3h3 to Pokimane, Valkyrae to Amouranth, to Jahrein. I want to thank all the people who worked behind the scenes that get it up as quickly as possible. I want to thank Tarik, too. I want to thank all the content creators who also personally donated. Every dollar counts, obviously."

The Turkish-American streamer revealed the top donors who contributed to the effort and added:

"PlayerUnkown donated 20 grand. An anonymous donation that was $12,500. Telegram Ekip31 (Gecmis olsum Turkiye - @cinoflex) with $11,000. Ethan Klein with $10,001. Pat, $10,000. Jacksepticeye, $10,000. Valkyrae, $10,000. Daph with $5,000. Nick and Malena with $5,000. Ludwig with the $5,000. CohhCarnage with $5,000. Tarik with $5,000."

Online community reacts to HasanAbi raising over $1,000,000 for the Turkey-Syria Earthquake Relief

HasanAbi's clip was the top post on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. According to Redditor u/FinerGamerBros, the first round of payments has been made to local charities:

Another Redditor, u/TheSwagonborn, lauded the Twitch community for contributing 10% of what Canada sent for relief:

Here are some more relevant fan reactions:

HasanAbi is a popular Just Chatting content creator who currently has 2,427,595 followers on his channel. He is also an avid gamer, having played popular titles such as GTA 5, Fortnite, Rust, Call of Duty: Warzone, and Valorant on stream.

