HasanAbi explains why he's not playing Hogwarts Legacy, says it's not worth "getting bullied endlessly"

During a livestream on February 7, Twitch star Hasan "HasanAbi" revealed that he would not be playing the recently released Hogwarts Legacy.

The conversation started when he was reacting to top posts on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit and came across a clip featuring Twitch streamer GirlfriendReviews crying after being harassed by viewers about their decision to broadcast the game.

HasanAbi said that he decided not to play Hogwarts Legacy because it was not worth getting bullied endlessly:

"The only reason why I'm not playing this game and I know a bunch of other people are not playing this game. Is because we know that it's not worth it to get f***king bullied endlessly and called transphobic endlessly when we have massive queer communities and audiences. That's it."

"I knew that this was going to happen" - HasanAbi talks about not playing Hogwarts Legacy and the controversy shrouding it

HasanAbi stated that he would not be playing Hogwarts Legacy after watching Twitch streamer GirlfriendReviews cry on the livestream after being harassed by viewers.

After mentioning that it was not worth it to be labeled transphobic endlessly, the political commentator stated:

"Everybody knows, everybody f***king knows how much leftist motherf****ers love to chirp on the internet. They got no power. All they do is chirp, chirp, chirp, and that's precisely why so many f***king people that would otherwise, like, play it. And maybe even raise money for, you know, charities or whatever. You know, they're not doing it."

Timestamp: 06:58:05

HasanAbi claimed that the situation was inevitable, adding that he was "yelled at relentlessly" on his alternate account:

"I knew that this was going to happen. That's why I wanted to set it up ahead of time. I got f***king yelled at endlessly and relentlessly, on my alt account. Like, they were making it seem as I was already transphobic, for even thinking about this. And now, look at that! Look at what happened."

The conversation continued with the Turkish-American personality claiming that only apolitical people were playing Hogwarts Legacy:

"What happened? Now only apolitical people are playing it and their audience is probably like, 'Oh, man! I hope the game is extra transphobic.' You know what I mean?"

Fans react to the streamer's explanation of why he won't be playing Hogwarts Legacy

HasanAbi talking about not playing Hogwarts Legacy gained a lot of traction on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit:

Hogwarts Legacy is a newly released multi-platform, action role-playing game developed by Avalanche Software which is set in the Wizarding World universe. Interested readers can get an in-depth review of the game by clicking here.

