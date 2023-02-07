"Y'all done did it now" - Twitch streamer starts crying after getting harassed by viewers while playing Hogwarts Legacy

Twitch streamers Shelby and Matt of GirlfriendReviews dedicated a livestream on February 7 to playing the recently released game, Hogwarts Legacy, on their channel. However, after an hour of gameplay, the content creators noticed Twitch viewers criticizing their decision to play and broadcast the contentious game.

A few moments later, Matt mentioned that he was considering going offline. Shelby then began tearing up, requesting a break from livestreaming. The former addressed the situation by saying:

"You can take a break if you want to. I'll just stop talking, and I'll just go fight and do the combat. Y'all done did it now! You did it now!"

Twitch streamer GirlfriendReviews addresses the community during the Hogwarts Legacy livestream

At the one-hour mark of the Twitch livestream, Matt provided his take on the Harry Potter franchise in light of the recent controversy. Shelby joined the conversation and stated:

"I'm also like, I'm trying to listen and be receptive to people's opinions and it's really... difficult to, like, figure out where the right place to stand is. People come in and say, 'I'm part of the LGBTQIA+ community, and I don't care you play this game. And people come in and say, 'I'm gay, and I care.' And I, you know, it's good that you guys are..."

Matt paused the game, while Shelby continued:

"It's not good enough that you are doing the charity, you know? Like, there's no way for us to be correct in everyone's eyes. So like, please just let us do our thing, and you can just disagree or agree with us if you want."

The Twitch streamer went on to say that she was not "asking for praise" but was also not looking to be attacked:

"There's no way to be a perfect ally to everyone, and we're trying, and I know we're not perfect allies and we could be better. But we're doing something, and I feel like maybe that should be encouraged and not discouraged. You know? Like, maybe be happy that we're doing something. And I'm not asking for praise, but I'm asking not to be attacked. Okay?"

Timestamp: 01:00:40

Matt and Shebly reflected on their coverage of The Last of Us 2, with the latter claiming that the situation "ruined" their channel. The former then called out those who seemingly criticized the Twitch streamers, saying:

"And now you're going to come in here because we're trying to review Harry Potter, which J. K. Rowling... she didn't do b*tt f***king anything to do with this. She just sold her license, and you're going to f***king tell us, you know? You can't win, man! It's like, it sucks! The chat is just so toxic! It's like, it's a bummer, dude! It's just a game, man! It's just a video game."

Shebly stated that the Hogwarts Legacy situation was worse than The Last of Us 2 situation:

"But it almost, like, sucks even more than The Last of Us situation because, like... those were the people that I admire, attacking us. You know?"

A few moments later, the Twitch streamer began crying and asked if she could take a break from livestreaming.

Fans react to the Twitch streamer's clip

The top post on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit was a reaction thread that featured the Twitch streamer's address during their Hogwarts Legacy gameplay. Here's what the Reddit community had to say:

GirlfriendReviews is a well-known Twitch streamer who's been actively broadcasting on the platform since 2018. They currently have 238,753 followers on their channel.

