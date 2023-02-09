"You're doing it for clout": HasanAbi reacts to receiving hate for massive fundraiser for Turkey-Syria earthquake victims, tweets about quitting

In a late stream on February 8, Twitch star Hasan "HasanAbi" lashed out at critics in the wake of raising hundreds of thousands of dollars in charity for the Turkey-Syria earthquake victims. The streamer was clearly frustrated with the response from many people online who appeared to be attacking the fundraiser.

Hasan himself is of Turkish origin, and pushed back against the claim that he was raising money for clout by explaining how some people will find any reason pile hate on him:

"What? You went from, 'Hasan you don't do f*cking charity you f*cking piece of sh*t. Use your gazillions of dollars.' To- 'Hasan you only do charities'? What? 'You're doing it for clout' When I was doing it privately, I didnt do it or I was lying about doing it. When I do it publicly, I'm doing it for f*cking clout."

It is worth mentioning that the ongoing fundrasier had raised almost $1 million at the time of this outburst. Hours prior to this proclamation on stream, HasanAbi took to his alternate Twitter account to address the same phenomenon of people giving him a hard time. He insinuated that he was "legitimately" thinking about quitting due to the "psychos" criticizing the charity event.

Piker's tweet about quitting from his alternate account (Image via Twitter)

"Keep changing lives": Reactions to HasanAbi's recent posts about criticism on his Turkey-Syria earthquake fundraiser

It has been reported that severe earthquakes in Syria and Turkey have devastated entire cities and killed thousands of people, with the death toll continuing to rise days after the event.

The destruction has been widely reported by the international media, with national governments, NGOs, celebrities, and activists from around the globe extending their support to the victims.

Streamers such as HasanAbi, IShowSpeed, and Trainwreckstv were among the first major online personalities in the gaming and streaming space to publicly talk about donating money. It appears that thousands of people have participated in the charitable drive to help people in need.

hasanabi @hasanthehun WE ARE AT $942,602. WILL HIT A MILLION TODAY! GET IN NOW. COVERING THE TURKISH GOVT SUPRESSING SOCIAL MEDIA, UPDATES ON THE RECOVERY, STATE OF THE UNION RECAP AND MORE TWITTER DISCOURSE (PRODUCTIVE) GET IN NOW!!! TWITCH.TV/HASANABI WE ARE AT $942,602. WILL HIT A MILLION TODAY! GET IN NOW. COVERING THE TURKISH GOVT SUPRESSING SOCIAL MEDIA, UPDATES ON THE RECOVERY, STATE OF THE UNION RECAP AND MORE TWITTER DISCOURSE (PRODUCTIVE) GET IN NOW!!! TWITCH.TV/HASANABI https://t.co/koonIzEyib

As a political commentator on the left side of the spectrum, Hasan often comes under fire from large sections of internet trolls at a regular basis, with his name often trending on Twitter due to something or the other.

His controversial statements over the years have done little to stop his growth as he currently commands over 2.4 million followers on Twitch, with an average concurrant viewership of about 32K in the last month.

Reddit reactions to the clip

The clip of him lashing out at the "haters" has gained quite some traction on the streamer-related subreddit r/LivestreamFail. Here are some of the reactions that mostly seem to support HasanAbi's charitable drive to help the earthquake victims:

Here are some of his fans reacting to his tweet about quitting:

Preheat @LimitPreheat @nothasanabi Hope things get better and take some time off if you need to @nothasanabi Hope things get better and take some time off if you need to ♥️

CapriSunnPapi @CapriSunnPapi



We are all on the same team even if people disagree with the method of change.



Keep doing you man, keep changing lives. @nothasanabi Honestly man you’re just trying to do the right thing. People may disagree with you but anyone who comes for your character is just looking to be hateful.We are all on the same team even if people disagree with the method of change.Keep doing you man, keep changing lives. @nothasanabi Honestly man you’re just trying to do the right thing. People may disagree with you but anyone who comes for your character is just looking to be hateful. We are all on the same team even if people disagree with the method of change. Keep doing you man, keep changing lives.

Christian @okay_shirt @nothasanabi It’s going to be ok, take a break if you need to @nothasanabi It’s going to be ok, take a break if you need to

Justin thyme @Justinthere89 @nothasanabi You keep doing great work dude. The money you helped to organize and raise is going to impact a ton of people who need it. You’re helping folks who can’t give a crap about some game and instead worry about making it through the night. @nothasanabi You keep doing great work dude. The money you helped to organize and raise is going to impact a ton of people who need it. You’re helping folks who can’t give a crap about some game and instead worry about making it through the night.

Update: HasanAbi's charity for Turkey-Syria crosses the $1 million mark

ostonox @ostonox



To contribute: Hasan Piker's community has officially raised $1,000,000 after 3 days for relief efforts after the 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Turkey and Syria. He's personally donated $45,000.To contribute: events.softgiving.com/donate/HasanAb… Hasan Piker's community has officially raised $1,000,000 after 3 days for relief efforts after the 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Turkey and Syria. He's personally donated $45,000.To contribute: events.softgiving.com/donate/HasanAb… https://t.co/RAZtLqH43p

The fundraiser for the earthquake victims has officially crossed the $1 million mark with Ostonox, HasanAbi's editor, tweeting that the streamer himself has donated about $45K to his own fundraiser.

The streamer has also been the center of another controversy surrounding the Hogwarts Legacy video game and the trans debate surrounding it. Here's what he had to say about the game after it broke Twitch viewer records days before its official release.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes