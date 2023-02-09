Valorant Game Changers pro Luie passes away following Turkey and Syria earthquake

Saddening news has struck the Valorant community as a popular Game Changer athlete, Gizem ‘Luie’ from the team Unknownpros tragically passed away in an earthquake on February 6, 2023. The disaster happened to impact Turkey and Syria on a Richter scale of 7.8.

The tragic incident reportedly took over 11,000 lives as the latest death reports suggest. Reportedly, Luie was trapped in a place during the earthquake, as was reported by her friends on social media. Several videos on the internet also suggest that a trapped woman with her hand sticking out of the rubble was seen.

Unknownpros officially confirmed Harmankaya's death following a tweet from their handles. On February 8, the organization posted this information by expressing their condolences to the player's family and fans. The post said:

"Unfortunately, we lost our former player Gizem Harmankaya. Our condolences to his family and all his fans."

Readers who indulged in the VCT esports scene during the popular Game Changer event will recognize Luie. She lived in Turkey in a city called Marash where the earthquake affected the area by a huge magnitude. It destroyed countless buildings and parts of the city, along with areas of Syria, as well as killing thousands of people in the accident.

The current death toll confirms that most deaths occurred due to citizens dying under rubble and suffocations. Rescue teams across the area continue to look for citizens who are facing a life-threatening situation as the rest of the world is also sending donations.

Harmankaya played Valorant professionally for teams like Galakticos Sirens and Vivace Vista prior to her tenure with Unknownpros. She was well recognized in her regional community and many fans knew her from the international stage as well.

Luie's death was rather heartbreaking news for Game Changer fans as she was one of the aspiring Valorant athletes on the scene. Fans had a surprising reaction to the professional's tragic death as many would not even believe that it happened.

Luie played her last game for the Unknownpros Female division back in August 2022. The tragic death will surely leave a scar on the rest of her teammates as the roster will have to move forward without Luie on board. Many other professionals who reside in Turkey have been marked safe from the incident.

However, Harmankaya's life came to a tragic end with this unfortunate incident that affected many families and lives.

