"I'm kind of excited about the Cypher changes" - Guild X's Roxi on Valorant Cypher buffs during VCT Game Changers Berlin

VCT Game Changers Berlin is set to kick off on November 15, 2022, in Berlin, Germany. Game Changers is a program by Riot Games that provides new opportunities for women and other marginalized genders to gain recognition in the Valorant Esports scene.

The tournament will feature the best Game Changers rosters clashing after a year of intense regional competition. The best teams from their respective regions are ready to clash in the five-day tournament.

One of the most renowned sides to participate in the VCT Game Changers is Guild X. They have been a dominant force in the EMEA region.

Guild X's Roxi shares her thoughts on Cypher buffs during VCT Game Changers 2022

Vivian "Roxi" Schilling is a German player of Filipino descent currently signed under Guild X. She also made a mark on Counter Strike: Global Offensive during her tenure under Blaze Esports Female and Team DeftFox.

Roxi has been a part of Guild X for almost two years. Thanks to her exploits, she is considered to have the potential to dominate on the biggest stages. With the VCT Game Changers kicking off, Guild X will be facing tough competition against the likes of Team Liquid Brazil and G2 Gozen.

Roxi is by far one of the most popular Sentinel players in the Valorant professional scene. The Valorant prospect has duly utilized Killjoy on most occasions. Furthermore, with the VCT Game Changers ready to kick off, Guild X is looking sharp and ready to dominate in the tournament.

In an interview with Sportskeeda, Roxi was asked to give her opinion on the recent Cypher buffs and if they can change the current Sentinel meta in Valorant. She was also asked if there was a possibility of her playing the Moroccan Sentinel. Her response was quite exciting to hear:

"Me personally, I'm kind of excited about the Cypher changes because I was always complaining about the Trip wire not being long enough and for not being how I wanted them to be. So I think as for myself, I would like to swap to Cypher at some point and for some maps."

Roxi also explained why she would like to swap from Killjoy, stating:

"Killjoy, people always get used to that at some point. So I kind of want to like spice it up, so people will have to adjust to that."

Roxi also hinted at the possibility of her playing Cypher:

"So I think in the future, you can expect to see me on Cypher."

Guild X has been a dominant side in the EMEA region, having defeated the likes of G2 Hozen, NAVI Celestials, Acend Rising, and TENSTAR Nova. The team is now looking forward to giving their best in Game Changers Berlin.

Fans can catch the VCT Game Changers Berlin Grand Final live on the official Valorant Champions Tour on November 20, 2022.

