NAVI announces Valorant roster ahead of VCT 2023

Popular Esports team NAVI, officially announced their Valorant roster for the upcoming VCT 2023. As fans of the Valorant professional scene are quite familiar with the concept of franchising, they will be glad to know that another team is making its mark as the VCT 2023 nears.

Natus Vincere has been a popular name in the Esports industry as the organization has made its mark in competitive games like Counter Strike and Rainbow Six Siege. With the team being a part of the Partnership Program, Navi has been looking for new talents to build the perfect team.

A prominent Valorant source has officially confirmed that NAVI has announced its Valorant roster ahead of VCT 2023. The roster includes some exceptionally talented players from a very popular former team that fans already know of.

NAVI confirms the official roster of remarkable players for VCT 2023

NAVI has confirmed before regarding the organization acquiring the former FPX roster for the upcoming VCT. With that being said, Ardis "Ardiis" Svarenieks was reportedly looking for better opportunities at the time. Now that the year is about to conclude, it appears the popular EMEA organization has confirmed the rest of the FPX roster without him.

NAVI is leaping forward with the following members for the upcoming tournaments:

Kyrylo " ANGE1 " Karasov

" Karasov Andrey " Shao " Kiprsky

" Kiprsky Pontus " Zyppan " Eek

" Eek Dmitry " SUYGETSU " Ilyushin

" Ilyushin Mehmet "cNed" Yağız İpek

Apart from the main players, Erik "d00mbr0s" Sandgren is also speculated to join as he was the former coach for FPX. As Ardiis won't be making it into the new squad, NAVI went ahead and signed cNed. The Turkish player formerly played Acend. Unfortunately, for Acend, the EMEA team failed to secure a slot for the Partnership Program in 2023.

The roster was speculated to have been confirmed a bit earlier, but NAVI was putting their efforts to also bring Ardiis in. It can be said that this delay was holding them back before they could officially confirm their roster.

VCT 2023 will be a long and intense journey. Most partnered teams want to stack up their squads with the best talent possible. For NAVI, the job became easier as the former FPX players are remarkable.

As for cNed, the player is already well known for his outstanding performances throughout his Valorant journey. The deal between Acend and NAVI was officially completed when CNed boarded the NAVI train for 2023.

However, Acend had a pretty rough year after their only win was the first-ever Valorant Champions Tour. On the other hand, FPX failed to secure the title for the World Champions at the Valorant Champions 2022 but were outstanding contenders.

Fans hope that the players will improve under the new roster name and deliver exceptional performances in the coming years.

