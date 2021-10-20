×
G2 Esports signs all-female Valorant roster named G2 Gozen

Members of G2 Gozen - the newly formed all-female Valorant roster of G2 Esports. (Image via G2 Esports)
Pratiti Dhang
Modified Oct 20, 2021 04:21 AM IST
G2 Esports, the prominent esports organization, has signed up a new all-female Valorant roster, G2 Gozen.

The Valorant esports scene has grown massively since the year-long Valorant Champions Tour event, organized by Riot Games. It has further created opportunities for female esports athletes through the introduction of Game Changers.

Watch them.Welcome G2 Gozen VALORANT to the #G2ARMY! https://t.co/au3LFClCt3

Previously, many renowned organizations have formed female rosters like CLG Red, Cloud9 White, TSM, and VersionX. Now, G2 Esports has also created its first ever all-female roster, G2 Gozen.

Everything to know about G2 Esports' all-female Valorant roster, G2 Gozen

G2 Esports has got success in several esports titles, including League of Legends, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS: GO), Rainbow Six Siege, Valorant, and many more. Now, G2 will have its first female Valorant roster.

G2 Gozen consists of some of the world's top female Valorant professional players, including:

  • Juia "Juliano" Kiran
  • Michaela "Mimi" Lintrup
  • Zainab "zAAz" Turkie
  • Petra "Petra" Stoker
  • Anja "aNNja" Vasalic
Welcome @juliakiran @notaNNja @mimimimichaela @zAAzCSGO and @PetraStoker to the #G2ARMYLearn more about our New VALORANT team G2 Gozen! 📰 g2esports.com/blogs/news/wel… https://t.co/6pPH4xC49l

Comparatively, there has been little female representation in international esports. Thus, introducing all-female rosters creates more opportunities for them. Carlos "Ocelote" Rodriguez, the founder and CEO of G2 Esports, made a statement on the formation of the new G2 Gozen roster. He said:

"To me they aren't a female team, they are our VALORANT team. At G2, we build teams and bring in players based on skill and brand fit. These are amongst the best female players in the world and we’re proud to have them. We’ll support them all the way, as we support all our teams, and look forward to seeing them grow and kick some ass as part of the G2 army."

Other regions like North America have some of the finest Valorant female teams like Cloud9 White. Thus, with G2 Esports expanding its venture with G2 Gozen will help develop the international esports competition. The organization aims to empower both men and women, irrespective of their gender identity.

It will be interesting to see how the new G2 Gozen performs in the upcoming tournaments, all set to include some of the top Valorant female athletes in the world.

