Version1 announces all-female Valorant roster VersionX, ahead of VCT Game Changers Series 3

The renowned North American esports organization, Version1, has recently announced its all-female Valorant roster, ahead of VCT Game Changers Series 3. The team is called VersionX.

Valorant esports has grown vastly in the one year since the Valorant Champions Tour started. Currently, the scene includes male professionals, but women have also been participating in Valorant esports. Furthermore, VCT Game Changers have created a fair opportunity and exposure for all-female professional esports players.

After some prominent esports organizations like CLG Red, Cloud9 White, and TSM, Version1 has also formed its female Valorant team comprising players with former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) Valorant experience.

Everything to know about Version1's all-female Valorant roster, VersionX

The North American VCT Game Changers Series 3 is set to start at the end of September. This is where VersionX roster will debut in the all-female Valorant esports tournament, organized by Riot Games.

The new Version1's all-female Valorant roster, VersionX, and their in-game roles (Image via Version1)

During the unveiling of the VersionX roster, Brett Diamond, the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Version1 said,

“The investments being made in women’s esports by organizations and game publishers are laying the foundation for a bright future. VersionX will immediately access the support structure we offer all of our teams: housing in Minnesota, state of the art equipment and a world class practice facility, media and content resources, and compensation that enables the players to be full-time esports competitors.”

VersionX consists of:

Kiara “Milkyway” Blue Kukilakilaokalani Makua (Controller)

Natalia "Natty" Jackson (Duelist)

Rachel Lynn "Rush" Hang (Initiator)

Katherine "Karra" Lee (Sentinel)

Naomi "Naomi" Sauvola (Sentinel)

Milkyway, Natty and Karra played together in Just Breathe before joining VersionX. They are one of the top female Valorant esports players in North America. The trio will now have Rush and Naomi on the team.

Rush has previously been a part of Infinity, and Naomi played for CLG Red in the previous VCT Game Changers Series. Milkyway will be serving VersionX as its in-game leader (IGL).

It will be interesting to see what VersionX has in store for the VCT Game Changers Series 3 during their debut and how the players build synergy in a short time.

