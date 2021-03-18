TSM introduces their own female Valorant roster

The prominent North American organization, TSM, has recently announced the formation of their own female Valorant roster.
With the constant growth of women in the Valorant scene and days after CLG Red brand’s announcement of their own female Valorant roster, another NA giant seems to have followed in their footsteps.
Even though it's not new for an all-female roster to be introduced for an FPS title, Valorant seems to be experiencing it for the first time ever since the inception of its esports. It was high time to realize that women can contribute just as much as the men involved in the esports scene.
TSM female Valorant roster
With quite a few good female Valorant players in the community, TSM took their time to choose the five best ones for their own roster.
Currently, the five members of the newly formed female Valorant roster of TSM are:
- Catherine “CAth” Leroux
- Katherine “LunarKats” So
- Emily “mle” Peters
- Zoe “Zoe” Servais
- Mirna “athxna” Noureldin
CAth has been a prominent member of the CS: GO esports scene during her time at CLG Red and Dignitas. She has often been crowned a "veteran leader" for her extensive performances and incredible shot-calling abilities.
However, the in-game leader of this newly formed female Valorant roster of TSM is athxna.
TSM has been fairly strong in their path during the year 2020 when they were one of the first teams to enter the Valorant esports scene with the signing of mouseSpaz’s roster in May 2020.
Their strong lineup and teamwork had secured them a place in the First Strike tournament. However, they hit a wall when they failed to qualify for the all-important Valorant Masters One this year.
TSM introduced their new female Valorant roster to compete in the upcoming Game Changers, which is an initiative to create “opportunities and exposure for women and other marginalized genders.”
With the announcement of this tournament, both Moon Raccoons and CLG Red have made their individual announcements of entering this competition with their all-female Valorant rosters as well.
TSM is currently the only team besides Cloud9 in North America that has both a male and female Valorant roster separately. And back in January, Evil Geniuses had introduced their mixed roster.
This new roster of TSM will be making its debut in the upcoming VCT Game Changers on March 19, 2021.
The community reacts to TSM's new female Valorant roster
The community is ecstatic to have received this piece of news, and this is what some of them had to say:
These players have been famous in their respective ways and have had a huge fan following, which is now going to be transcended into support for team TSM Female.