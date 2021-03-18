TSM introduces their own female Valorant roster

The prominent North American organization, TSM, has recently announced the formation of their own female Valorant roster.

With the constant growth of women in the Valorant scene and days after CLG Red brand’s announcement of their own female Valorant roster, another NA giant seems to have followed in their footsteps.

Even though it's not new for an all-female roster to be introduced for an FPS title, Valorant seems to be experiencing it for the first time ever since the inception of its esports. It was high time to realize that women can contribute just as much as the men involved in the esports scene.

TSM female Valorant roster

With quite a few good female Valorant players in the community, TSM took their time to choose the five best ones for their own roster.

Currently, the five members of the newly formed female Valorant roster of TSM are:

Catherine “CAth” Leroux

Katherine “LunarKats” So

Emily “mle” Peters

Zoe “Zoe” Servais

Mirna “athxna” Noureldin

CAth has been a prominent member of the CS: GO esports scene during her time at CLG Red and Dignitas. She has often been crowned a "veteran leader" for her extensive performances and incredible shot-calling abilities.

Advertisement

However, the in-game leader of this newly formed female Valorant roster of TSM is athxna.

TSM has been fairly strong in their path during the year 2020 when they were one of the first teams to enter the Valorant esports scene with the signing of mouseSpaz’s roster in May 2020.

Their strong lineup and teamwork had secured them a place in the First Strike tournament. However, they hit a wall when they failed to qualify for the all-important Valorant Masters One this year.

TSM introduced their new female Valorant roster to compete in the upcoming Game Changers, which is an initiative to create “opportunities and exposure for women and other marginalized genders.”

With the announcement of this tournament, both Moon Raccoons and CLG Red have made their individual announcements of entering this competition with their all-female Valorant rosters as well.

TSM is currently the only team besides Cloud9 in North America that has both a male and female Valorant roster separately. And back in January, Evil Geniuses had introduced their mixed roster.

Advertisement

This new roster of TSM will be making its debut in the upcoming VCT Game Changers on March 19, 2021.

We can't wait to see the team in action this week at the VCT Game Changers Series.



Read more about our new roster: https://t.co/W0ATz296zI pic.twitter.com/u5P9JBHVJG — TSM (@TSM) March 17, 2021

The community reacts to TSM's new female Valorant roster

The community is ecstatic to have received this piece of news, and this is what some of them had to say:

omg. IVE BEEN FUCKING WAITING ANFOIAbef — dizzy :)) (@dizzycs2) March 17, 2021

Advertisement

First chess, and now this. This is why TSM is the best esports organization out there. Good luck to your new Valorant team! — MoriTheDog (@MoriTheDog1) March 17, 2021

*shouting in the distance*



WOMEN'S roster! — rαzur (@_Razur) March 17, 2021

How’s this gonna work? @followdunc is there a women’s valorant tournament or are they just gonna play vs the normal teams? — ➕ (@fednv) March 17, 2021

Woah this is dope pic.twitter.com/M87tOUg61l — ROWVIN (@ROWVlN) March 17, 2021

These players have been famous in their respective ways and have had a huge fan following, which is now going to be transcended into support for team TSM Female.