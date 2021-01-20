Cloud9 White, all-female roster, rejoices after beating Renegades in the WSOE Online V: Valorant Qualifier

Cloud9 White eased past Renegades in the WSOE Online V: Valorant Qualifier 13-4.

Cloud9 White is the organization's first female esports roster, and their perseverance is finally paying off. The team even denied Renegades from qualifying for the WSOE Online V main event.

As a result, Cloud9 White has started their year with a blast, and they're almost qualified for the WSOE Online V. The women have managed to beat Able Esports and are looking forward to their match against Elysium.

Renegades had competed in North America's First Strike Valorant tournament and finished in the 5th to 8th bracket. The team even managed to clean sweep Cloud9 White's male counterparts, C9 Blue, at the event's qualifiers stage.

Considering Cloud9 White came into the clash as underdogs, this is a huge achievement. The team's IGL, Cloud9 meL, dedicated the wins against Renegades and Able Esports as a birthday gift to the team's coach, Cloud9 Dream.

Cloud9 White a steep closer to the WSOE Online V: Valorant Main event

The match was played on Haven, with Cloud9 White starting on the Attacking side. Taking full advantage of this start, the team maintained a consistent flow of attack and grabbed nine rounds in the first half. With three retakes from Renegades, the first half ended 9-3.

Advertisement

The second period did not last long, as Cloud9 White put up a staggering defense and managed to seal the team's win.

C9 meL fragged her heart out, getting 20 kills over 12 deaths, followed by C9 alexis, the Sentinel, getting 19 kills over seven deaths.

Image via vlr.gg

C9 White's female roster just smoked the Renegades boys in a Valorant qualifier. Lookin good ladies. pic.twitter.com/cGcsb5Eejk — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) January 20, 2021

C9 meL also played her part as the IGL, motivating her teammates throughout the match. Cloud9 White won the tie when meL's partner was streaming on Twitch.

Hence, fans can hear a part of the post-match celebration via his stream:

Advertisement

OMG IM SO EMBARASSED IT WAS A MOMENT OF PASSION 😭😭😭 I DIDNT EVEN REALIZE HE WAS STREAMING — C9 meL (@mel_anji) January 20, 2021

A lot of big names in Valorant have appreciated Cloud9 White on this success. While Cloud9 Blue was a little shaky in 2020, it seems the former can click off in the upcoming months.

this is big — FaZe babybay (@KING_BABYBAY) January 19, 2021

if i want to dial in queen then ill dial in 💅 — C9 meL (@mel_anji) January 20, 2021

Advertisement

watching your stream before the match gave me that EU game sense ofc — C9 meL (@mel_anji) January 20, 2021

All the hard work and dedication from the Cloud9 White Valorant team is finally paying off. Their next match is on Thursday, 9 AM ET, against Elysium.

Winning this match will seal the side's spot in the main event of this Valorant event, where the team can achieve greater success.