CLG officially enters Valorant with bENITA as the IGL of CLG Red

The popular North American esports organization Counter Logic Gaming officially entered Valorant esports by launching a Valorant roster under the CLG Red banner. It will be led by Benita "bENITA" Novshadian.

Counter Logic Gaming (CLG) is an American esports organization famous for its "League of Legends" lineup. Counter Logic Gaming Red (CLG Red) is the female team of CLG.

CLG officially announced that the organization will be entering competitive Valorant esports with CLG Red’s full female roster.

CLG Red enters Valorant

CLG Red was formed back in 2015 to provide space for women in competitive esports. Since its formation, the roster has won several CS: GO tournaments and risen to be one of the best female esports teams in the world.

Re-signed with CLG !!!!! We will be playing in the @nerdstgamers #VCT qualifier end of this week! Super excited for this opportunity 🥲 https://t.co/ohlCe0GviH — CLG bENITA (@benitanov) March 15, 2021

CLG officially announced that it will be entering the Valorant competitive esports with the CLG Red Valorant roster. The roster will be led Benita “bENITA” Novshadian, a member of the original CLG Red CS: GO roster.

Regarding the announcement, bENITA had this to say:

I’m so honored and proud to be the in-game leader and captain of this new project, It’s a dream to have multiple games within the Red brand

thank you all so much for the kind words & support. when i switched from cs to Valorant, i was at a very low point and felt very confused/lost with how i wanted to move forward in the competitive scene. been building this team since october & im super excited to be playing again! — CLG bENITA (@benitanov) March 15, 2021

The initial three members of the CLG Red Valorant roster will be announced by bENITA in the coming days.

CLG is the latest organization to pave the way for a more gender-inclusive competitive environment in Valorant esports

Since its inception, esports concerning competitive shooters have been a male dominant environment. However, that has been changing recently.

Teams such as Evil Genius have debuted a gender-inclusive Valorant roster, and CLG is the latest organization to sign a female roster for Valorant.

Other organizations include:

Dignitas Female

Cloud 9 White

Moon Racoon

Infinity

Team Sailor Scout

Australs

NAHPS

Popular industry insider Jake Lucky also noted that several other organizations are showing interest in forming a female roster, including TSM.

The rest of the players joining bENITA are still a mystery. However, one thing is for certain; the Valorant team is certainly going to be one to look out for.