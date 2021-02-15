League of Legends LCS Week 2 results and standings: CLG get first win

Week 2 of the League of Legends LCS Spring 2021 has concluded.

Each team has now played six matches after the second round of the League of Legends clash. 100 Thieves and Cloud9 stand atop the table after winning all but one game each. Dignitas and TSM follow in third position, with four wins and two defeats each.

Bad form for Team Liquid and Evil Geniuses continued as they lost their two games in Week 2 to stand fifth in the championship table. Both teams have won three and lost three after their roller coaster ride of form in League of Legends LCS spring 2021.

FlyQuest and Immortals could not push themselves up even after having an excellent start to Week 2. Both teams lost their final matches of the week to be placed seventh.

Counter Logic Gaming finally got their first victory of the season after losing five successive games. Their win came against Golden Guardians on the last matchday of LCS 2021 - Week 2.

CLG now stands ninth, sharing the spot with GG.

Advertisement

League of Legends LCS 2021 Spring split: Week 2 highlights

The LCS 2021 Spring Split standings after Week 3

Cloud9 hands 100 Thieves first defeat of the LCS 2021 campaign

Advertisement

Cloud9 defeat 100 Thieves and FlyQuest in successive games to move up to the top spot.

After defeating 100 Thieves earlier this week, the Lock In runners-up looked like the best versions of themselves in a dominant win over FlyQuest in W2 D3 of the League of Legends LCS spring 2021.

Counter Logic Gaming register first points for LCS Spring 2021

After five successive defeats in the League of Legends LCS 2021, team CLG is finally off the mark after defeating Golden Guardians on the third and final matchday of Week 2.

Advertisement

Earlier this week, CLG's top laner, Finn "Finn" Wiestal, confessed that they were struggling with ideas but won't give up so early. They finally had a turn around with a brilliant display of teamfights and clinched their first points.

TSM and DIG are the only teams to hit a perfect score in Week 2

TSM and DIG were undoubtedly the Week 2 dominators at the League of Legends LCS 2021.

TSM, after a horrible start to the tournament saw them suffer two early defeats, eventually gained momentum and won four successive games to stand third in the championship table.

Advertisement

Taking down @EvilGeniuses, @dignitas picks up their fourth win this #LCS Split largely off the back of @Soligoms's Zoe play! pic.twitter.com/1GQvwsipvp — LoLEsports Stats (@LoLEsportsStats) February 14, 2021

Dignitas, too, have managed to turn luck in their favor after winning three consecutive games against IMT, GG, and EG.

Week 3 of the LCS Spring 2021 will commence on February 20th. The matches will be played in League of Legend's newest patch, 11.4.