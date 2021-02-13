Cloud9 face their first defeat in League of Legends LCS Spring 2021, Jizuke steals the show for Evil Geniuses

Cloud9's undefeated run in League of Legends LCS Spring 2021 finally ended as Evil Geniuses shocked the Lock In finalists with a dominant victory.

At the end of Week 1, the two teams had the chance to remain undefeated, but C9's unexpected loss on Friday led to the count being brought down to one. 100Thieves, on the other hand, increased their winning streak to 4 as they defeated FlyQuest comfortably on the first matchday of Week 2.

EG wholly-owned Cloud9, winning by a net kill score of 26-10 at just over the half-hour mark. They were already at a 5000 gold lead within 15 minutes into the game, which they successfully used as an advantage throughout. Evil Geniuses eventually took down every objective on the map, including all of Cloud9’s turrets and a Dragon Soul.

Evil Geniuses thrashed Cloud9 to share the second spot after W2D1 of League of Legends LCS 2021

Evil Geniuses had a brilliant Early Game which put them ahead of C9 from the very beginning. They dominated every position on the League of Legends map, but top laner Jeong "Impact" Eon-Young was the difference-maker.

After a terrific game in week 1, Impact showed his class once again against the table-toppers after gaining a perfect scoreline of 5/0/12 with his Gragas. He did not see death and had a kill participation of 65 percent.

Initial draft picks of C9 and EG (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

On the other hand, Cloud9 started a step behind from the initial draft phase. Blunderful picks from Philippe "Vulcan" Laflamme and Robert "Blaber" Huang stood out as the key factors in Cloud9's loss. Support and junglers managed to gain a horrible combined scoreline of 2/15/8 as they couldn't stand a chance with their Blitzcrank and Taliyah against their lane opponents.

EG's Italian mid-laner Daniele "Jiizuke" di Mauro, put the last nail in C9's coffin with a brilliant triple kill by his Ryze. The nexus was destroyed a few seconds later.

Evil Geniuses moved to the second spot with their third win alongside Team Liquid and C9 after four games. The team will face off against Dignitas and Immortals for their last two W2 League of Legends fixtures.