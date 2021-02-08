League of Legends LCS Spring 2021 Week 1 results and standings: 100T and C9 remain undefeated

Week 1 of the League of Legends LCS Spring 2021 has concluded.

Each team has played three matches after the first round of the event. 100 Thieves stands on top, along with Cloud9, with both not having lost a single game.

LCS 2021 Lock In champions Team Liquid started the major regional campaign with a shock defeat to Immortals. But it did not take long for TL to turn the tide as they comfortably won their next two matches of game week one. Team Liquid now stands third on the table, sharing the spot with Evil Geniuses.

The top four teams are followed by Dignitas, FlyQuest, Golden Guardians, Immortals, and TSM. They all stand in fifth position with two defeats and a win each.

Counter Logic Gaming are yet to notch their first points at the League of Legends LCS Spring 2021 as they have lost all three games, standing tenth after Week 1.

Week 2 of the LCS 2021 is scheduled to commence on February 13th.

League of Legends LCS 2021 Spring split: Week 1 highlights

Cloud9 and 100 Thieves go into LCS 2021's second week unbeaten

At the end of Week 1, only two teams in North America's professional League of Legends Championship remained undefeated.

100 Thieves defeated Evil Genius, Counter Logic Gaming, and Dignitas, while Cloud9 came on top against Golden Guardians, TSM, and Immortals to secure a joint hold of pole position.

The two League of Legends North American heavyweights played aggressive games, dominating right from the start.

C9's jungler, Robert "Blaber" Huang, was the best player of the LCS Spring 2021 Week 1 and was deservingly selected as MVP for all three games.

3-0 WEEKEND SECURED! #100WIN



The squad takes down Dignitas in a convincing 30-min game to conclude Week 1 of the #LCS Spring Split UNDEFEATED. Excellent performance today, boys! 🔥 #100T pic.twitter.com/4DvavnYZAx — 100T Esports (@100T_Esports) February 8, 2021

The two table-toppers will not face each other next week and will have the chance to remain undefeated at the end of Week 2.

Team Liquid bounced back after a disappointing start to the LCS Spring 2021

LCS Lock In tournament champions TL bounced back from an opening day loss to Immortals with dominant victories over Dignitas and FlyQuest.

Despite the defense from @FlyQuest (1-2), @TeamLiquidLoL's (2-1) lead was too great to overcome as they grab their second win of the 2021 #LCS Spring Split! #TLWIN pic.twitter.com/G6Lje24ZsP — LCS (@LCSOfficial) February 7, 2021

Top laner Barney "Alphari" Morris and jungler Lucas "Santorin" Tao Kilmer Larsen were the standout players for Team Liquid in the LCS Week 1.

The 1-2 cluster

Five teams are currently sitting at a 1-2 score, including Dignitas, Golden Guardians, FlyQuest, Immortals, and TSM.

Immortals aside, all other squads look average at best. There is undoubtedly a clear gap between the top half of the table and the rest of the league.

What happened to TSM?

TSM had the worst possible start to their 2021 season. They found themselves behind FlyQuest and C9 in two uncharacteristically bad games.

After an unstable offseason, last year's LCS Summer champions had a lot to prove going into LCS 2021.

The loss of big names such as Sergen "Broken Blade" Celik, Vincent "Biofrost" Wang, and Yiliang "Doublelift" Peng had a significant impact on TSM's roster before the new season began.

They have now managed to register their first points in the League of Legends LCS Spring 2021 with a victory against Counter Logic Gaming. It remains to be seen if TSM’s poor performance will be anything more than a blip. They play Golden Guardians on February 13th.