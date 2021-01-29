Evil Geniuses debuts new mixed-gender Valorant roster before Champions Tour

North American esports organization Evil Geniuses unveils the new mixed-gender Valorant roster, led by Christine “potter” Chi, prior to Champions Tour.

Valorant has already boosted quite a few all-male and all-female professional rosters. Evil Geniuses have stepped into the scene with the first-ever mixed-gender Valorant professional roster.

It was reported that former Counter Strike professional player and caster Christine “potter” Chi was approached by Evil Geniuses first, and that she was then given the opportunity to build her squad.

Evil Geniuses new Valorant roster

The new Evil Genius Valorant roster is as follows:

Christine ‘Potter’ Chi (IGL)

Claudia ‘Clawdia’ Che

Aleksandar ‘Aleksandar’ Hinojosa

Nolan ‘Temperature’ Pepper

Ronan ‘Osias’ Javelona

For her Evil Geniuses' Valorant roster, Potter chose her former GX3 teammate Claudia "Clawdia" Che as well as Moon Raccoons’ Aleksandar "Aleksandar" Hinojosa and Nolan "Temperature" Pepper. Ronan ‘Osias’ Javelona from Mamba Mode Gaming also joined the side.

On their January 28th announcement, the organization stated:

This team is not like the others. We’re building a Valorant squad, and doing things our way...If you’ve got a hot take, spare us. This isn’t a gimmick. It’s a game-changer.

Advertisement

The roster will play their first match in the Valorant Champions Tour 2021 Stage 1 Challenger 1 open qualifier. The esports team Sentinels has already expressed their interest in facing Evil Geniuses on the Valorant Arena.

The newly appointed Valorant players of Evil Geniuses have responded as follows:

Super excited to get this project started. Come cheer for us B ) -Christine ‘Potter’ Chi

Excited to be playing on EG's Valorant team! This is a dream come true -Claudia ‘Clawdia’ Che

so excited to be apart of this! time to get to work :~) -Aleksandar ‘Aleksandar’ Hinojosa

Super excited to finally announce that I will be playing for @EvilGeniuses in Valorant. A dream of mine has finally come true now it is time to keep moving forward. -Nolan ‘Temperature’ Pepper

Excited to be playing for @EvilGeniuses ,TY @zoomeracademy and errick_truong and @imjimmyLiN -Ronan ‘Osias’ Javelona

Fans are excited to see Potter potentially lead her team to the victory in the Valorant Champions Tour 2021.