"Is it a me problem?" - Pokimane reveals Sykkuno deleted her from his Valorant friends list again

During a livestream on January 24, Twitch star Imane "Pokimane" decided to have a "serious conversation," revealing that YouTube Gaming sensation Thomas "Sykkuno" had removed her from his Valorant friends list once again.

The Moroccan-Canadian personality was curious as to what she needed to do to stop Sykkuno from deleting her from his friends list. Pokimane jokingly asked if it was a "me problem," and stated:

"I need to have a serious conversation with you guys. Especially for anybody that watches Sykkuno. Like, I know you guys think he's like your shy king but we have to have a serious discussion right now. Okay? What do I need to do... so that he stops deleting me off of games. Like, is it a me problem? Because if it is, I want to know!"

"Should I delete him back? Is that how I'm going to teach him?" - Pokimane devises a plan after Sykkuno deletes her from his Valorant friends list once again

At the 30-minute mark of her Valorant livestream, the OfflineTV co-founder took the opportunity to have a "serious discussion," revealing that Sykkuno had deleted her from his friends list once again.

Pokimane recalled the first time the YouTuber deleted her, saying she "turned a blind eye." She then joked that her friendship with Sykkuno was becoming "strained:"

"I want to do better for you, Sykkuno. What is it? Because the first time I was able to turn a blind eye. But now it's been twice. Or three times? I'm losing count! That's how strained my friendship with Sykkuno has become! I'm kidding! But I saw that clip, okay? Saw that s**t on Twitter."

Timestamp: 00:30:35

The 26-year-old streamer then devised a plan to get back at Sykkuno, calling it a "villain arc:"

"Should I delete him back? Is that how I'm going to teach him? Oh! Oh my god! Catch me after this game, in my villain arc. Villain arc."

A few moments later, Pokimane's attention was drawn to a viewer, who asked her to "be better." She responded by asserting that she would be deleting Sykkuno's ID from her Valorant friends list, saying:

"'Don't. Be better.' No! I don't want to be better, anymore! I'm tired. I have a 401k... am I 50 years old? Let me do something dumb! I'm deleting Sykkuno off of Valorant!"

Fans react to Pokimane speaking about her "villain arc"

The YouTube comments section featured a couple of fan reactions, wherein a viewer jokingly suggested that the streamers were "not friends anymore." Here's a snippet of the fan comments:

Fan reactions posted under the streamer's clip (Image via Stream Recap TV/YouTube)

Interestingly, this is not the first time that Pokimane has engaged in light-hearted banter with Sykkuno. During a livestream on July 24, 2022, the former "confronted" the latter, predicting that he would delete her from his friends list sometime in the future.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes