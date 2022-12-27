"Just meant for my audience" - Pokimane responds after going viral for her opinion on legislation to tackle online harassment

During a livestream on December 27, Twitch star Imane "Pokimane" shared her thoughts after a clip went viral in which she put forth an intent to "facilitate the creation of legislation" to combat online trolling.

Pokimane suggested that "random things" from her channel were clipped out of context and added that no one cared about "half of the things." The content creator also mentioned:

"A lot of things are really just meant for my audience."

Pokimane wants to work with organizations to create a "safeguarding legislation"

While playing Valorant on December 27, Pokimane's attention was drawn to a Twitch viewer, who commented:

"LULW (Twitch emote) you say all these things knowing they will be clipped and posted though why be surprised?"

The Moroccan-Canadian personality stated that she does not stream with the expectation that "every little thought" she shares with her community will be "clipped and shipped":

"I know it might come as a shock, but I actually don't stream expecting every little thought that I share with my community, to be clipped and shipped and... taken out of context, or not, or whatever."

Timestamp: 00:46:21

Imane concluded the brief conversation by suggesting that "random things" get clipped from the livestreams:

"And half of the stuff that I say, no one gives a f**k about. Just random things do get clipped. And that's; it just is what it is. So, yeah."

Fans react to the streamer's response

The Twitch chat was bustling with fan reactions, with several community members agreeing with the streamer's response. While one viewer claimed Pokimane was expressing her opinion, another stated that the streamer was "unable to speak" in her own space:

Fans in the Twitch chat reacting to the streamer's response (Image via Twitch)

The Twitch clip was shared with r/LivestreamFail, and the conversation thread attracted many reactions. Here's what they had to say:

What did Pokimane say?

During a livestream on December 24, Imane shared her thoughts on "Twitch chat brains," stating that she would like to help create legislation that would hold people accountable for their online actions. She stated:

"Twitch chat brains. I would like to facilitate the creation of legislation that holds people accountable for the actions that they do online. I don't know if I should go into details, it might rattle some folks. But, yes!"

The stream moment was shared on Reddit's streamer-focused forum and quickly became a controversial topic.

