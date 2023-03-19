"You're doing this s**t for money too!" - Adin Ross hits back at HasanAbi and calls him "buffoon"

On March 19, Kick streamer Adin Ross responded to political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi," who claimed that the former "felt alone" and was "doing everything he could" to stay relevant.

Adin Ross then hit back at the Turkish-American personality by suggesting that he did not require relevance. He almost said he signed a multi-million dollar contract and asserted he was "set for life."

The Florida native continued further, stating that money was more important than relevance. He called out HasanAbi by saying:

"Relevance is not the f**king answer, you buffoon! You f**king liberal! It doesn't matter about f**king relevancy. F**k fame! It's all about the money! You're not doing this s**t for relevancy either, Hasan! You're doing this s**t for money too! You are!"

Adin Updates @AdinUpdatess “He’s taking the money… and the first thing he’s going do is buy some nail polish”



Adin Ross responds to HasanAbi's "relevancy" remarks and talks about the "real s**t"

Adin Ross was 20 minutes into his broadcast when he came across a clip on his Discord featuring HasanAbi. In the video, the latter commented on the former's recent controversial shenanigans, stating:

"I think, he just like, I think he feels alone. I think he feels, like, he made the wrong choice here. And now, he's just, like, doing everything he can, to just maintain relevance. And the only way to maintain relevancy in this regard is by just..."

The former Twitch streamer paused the video and said that he did not need relevancy:

"I don't need relevance! I just signed a f**king multi... listen! I don't give a f**k. Motherf**ker, I'm set for life after this year! I don't care! I don't like walking outside with motherf**kers on my d**k, 'Hey, bro! Top G! Top G! Dude, top G!' Like, I don't care, bro!"

Timestamp: 00:20:00

According to Adin Ross, relevance is "not the answer," and HasanAbi is also in it for the money. He recalled the content creator purchasing a multi-million dollar residence and stated:

"I don't care what he says! He bought a $5 million crib in L.A. He's doing it for money too! That's why it's so critical, for these f**king... agendas, bro! Like, real s**t, chat! It is!"

The 22-year-old personality provided an explanation for his sentiments, citing an example:

"You guys think if someone knocked on Hasan's door and said, 'Hey, bro. I have $100 million for you. You can never stream again.' Do y'all really, genuinely think he's not saying, 'Sure! Give me that and I'll never stream again.' Bro, what? Of course, he's taking that s**t! I don't care who you are, bro! F**k out of here! He's definitely doing that s**t!"

Fans react to Adin Ross' remarks

Ross' comments about HasanAbi went viral on Twitter. Here are some of the most relevant fan reactions:

Joke @Joke40194984 @AdinUpdatess Just because everything is about money to adin. He’s a lazy creator he’d never understand other peoples drives. These people are already rich @AdinUpdatess Just because everything is about money to adin. He’s a lazy creator he’d never understand other peoples drives. These people are already rich

messi @kelanmbuppy @AdinUpdatess Adin would lose to hasan in a fight @AdinUpdatess Adin would lose to hasan in a fight

Ghosty.boi @BeGentleGhost @AdinUpdatess I mean he's right, most things in life comes down to money or some kind of financial gain @AdinUpdatess I mean he's right, most things in life comes down to money or some kind of financial gain

Adin Ross is a popular Just Chatting content creator who has shifted to livestreaming on the Trainwreckstv-backed platform Kick. He is also an avid gamer, best known for playing the NBA 2K series, GTA 5 RP, Fortnite, and Call of Duty.

