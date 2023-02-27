HasanAbi shares thoughts on Adin Ross' "deep-dark path" amidst latter's most recent controversy

On February 27, popular Twitch streamer Hasan "HasanAbi" hosted the first day of his IRL livestream from Japan. While exploring an electronics store, the streamer's attention was drawn to a viewer asking if he would discuss the recent controversy surrounding Adin Ross.

HasanAbi initially responded to the viewer by calling them a "dumb a**" and asking them to "think" about whether he could properly cover the streamer drama. However, the political commentator claimed that he predicted Adin Ross' "right-wing descent" and described it as a "deep-dark path."

HasanAbi claims he predicted Adin Ross' "right-wing spiral" after latter's permanent Twitch ban

During the most recent IRL broadcast from Japan, HasanAbi noticed a Twitch chatter asking if he would discuss a conversation thread that Ostonox shared about Adin Ross. The streamer responded by saying:

"I don't know. What do you f***king think, dumb a**? I mean, honestly, just like, literally think for a second. Does it look like I'm going to be able to cover the Ostonox-Adin Ross-Kick.com saga?"

The Turkish-American personality stated that he "unironically" predicted Adin Ross' "right-wing spiral." He also claimed that people "yelled" at him when he expressed concern about the Florida native's "deep-dark path":

"Do you feel like I should just, in the middle of a f***king Japanese electronic store... do you think I should be talking about Adin Ross', like a right-wing spiral? His right-wing descent, which I unironically called. Even though I didn't think it would get this bad and everyone was yelling at me when I f***king called it and said, like, 'I'm not saying like that now. But I'm worried about his deep-dark; this deep-dark path he's going down.'"

Timestamp: 00:55:05

The conversation concluded with HasanAbi adding:

"Every motherf**ker, who like, that loses a shred of clout, even if they're not, like, cloutless, overall, f**king loses their god d*mn minds! And immediately hits the f**king right-wing button. Is that what you want to hear? You want to hear that kind of juicy commentary you f**king a**hole?"

Streaming community reacts to HasanAbi's take

Over 50 community members commented on a reaction thread featuring the streamer's take on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Redditor u/PavementFan1 provided context for HasanAbi's claim that he "called" Adin Ross' shenanigans:

Another Reddit user, u/unDturd joked that the 31-year-old personality was "stunlocked" while hosting an IRL stream:

Here are some more relevant fan reactions:

For context, Adin Ross was banned for the eighth time on Twitch on February 26. The same day, he took to his channel on Kick and revealed that he was permanently suspended from the platform.

The 22-year-old streamer said he was banned for "no reason" and claimed the platform was "full of corrupt Karens." He also stated that Twitch is "super liberal."

