Adin Ross reveals he's permanently banned on Twitch and claims it was for "no reason"

After getting banned for the eighth time on Twitch, Adin Ross took to his channel on Kick on February 26. He revealed that he had been permanently suspended from the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform and claimed that the latter gave him "no reason" for it.

The streamer expressed his displeasure with Twitch and claimed the platform was "full of corrupt Karens." He went on to say that Twitch "picks and chooses" on him.

"This is exactly why everyone needs to see Twitch for what it is" - Adin Ross talks about his eighth ban on the platform

Adin Ross' most recent livestream on Kick began with him explaining why he was banned from Twitch yet again. After revealing that he was permanently suspended from the platform, the Florida native stated:

"Listen, I'm permanently banned on Twitch. It's done. But I got permanently banned, for no reason. At all. No reason. How do you ban someone on Twitch and my reasoning is for VODs/on-stream, when I haven't even been streaming there? This is exactly why everyone needs to see Twitch for what it is."

The content creator shared a few strong opinions about Twitch, alleging that it was "full of corrupt" people:

"It's full of corrupted... pure corrupted... hold on. Sorry. Twitch is full of corrupted Karens and they pick and choose me. And unless you're a certain person with certain beliefs, then they don't f**k with you."

Adin Ross continued further, saying that he was "all for" those who had their own opinions on things and wondered why Twitch was "biased:"

"I'm all for people who have their own opinions on things. Why is that Twitch is a full liberal platform? They're just super liberal. Why? I'm not saying, conservative-liberal. But why are you biased? It doesn't make f**king sense! I'm putting my foot down, bro!"

The 22-year-old personality provided his take on the "cancel culture" and added:

"The world is in a f**ked up place. I don't give a f**k! I'm me! And luckily, there's no such thing as getting canceled in my mind. That's how I want this world to see everything, for what it is! Twitter is cancel culture bull s**t! Why do you cancel people (who) make mistakes? Why don't we teach them how to correct themselves? I'm not even talking about my specific case."

Community reacts to Adin Ross talking about his recent Twitch ban

Several reaction threads popped up on r/LivestreamFail, featuring snippets from Adin Ross' most recent livestream on Kick. Here's what the online community had to say:

Adin Ross is a prominent figure in the streaming industry who rose to prominence in 2021. He is best known for being a Just Chatting content creator and collaborating with celebrities and streamers. He currently has 7,250,651 followers and averages over 61k viewers per stream.

