"What the f**k did I do?" - Asmongold bursts out laughing after discovering that Hogwarts Legacy's community manager blocked him on Twitter

On March 14, 2023, Twitch star Zack "Asmongold" hosted a livestream on his alternate channel, Zackrawrr. After playing the recently released Soulsborne title Bleak Faith: Forsaken during the broadcast, the content creator hosted a Just Chatting segment.

While browsing his subreddit, the streamer came across a tweet from Hogwarts Legacy's community manager, who showcased how developers tested an in-game interaction whenever a player used magic spells on cats.

The intriguing clip prompted Asmongold to check it out on Twitter. This was when he discovered that the community manager had blocked him. When the Austin, Texas-based personality saw this, he burst out laughing and said:

"This person has me blocked! What the f**k did I do?"

Asmongold reacts to the internal Hogwarts Legacy interaction after discovering that the game's community manager blocked him on Twitter

At the 04:43-hour mark of his broadcast, Asmongold browsed his subreddit and stumbled on a post by a Redditor who shared a tweet by Hogwarts Legacy's community manager.

The community manager showcased a short clip demonstrating internal developer testing, wherein the player and a cat interacted in the game. The tweet read:

"After seeing how some people have treated cats in the game, devs made a fun little thing that I couldn't not share."

Asmongold was intrigued by the post and opened Twitter to watch the clip. He then discovered that the game's community manager had blocked his profile. Upon seeing this, the streamer laughed and wondered what compelled him to do it.

The One True King (OTK) co-founder then decided to watch the clip on Reddit. After observing what happened in the clip, he remarked:

"Wait... so the cat just sends you a f**king Avada Kedavra (the 'Killing Curse' in the Harry Potter franchise)?! Just f**king... is it only the black cats or is it all of them? I don't know. No, he didn't even cast that on it! Yeah! Holy s**t!"

Timestamp: 04:43:25

Fans react to the streamer's clip

The comments section under a YouTube clip of the livestream attracted a lot of attention, with over 605 community members sharing their thoughts on the situation. Here's a snippet of some relevant fan reactions:

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to the streamer's clip (Image via Asmongold Clips/YouTube)

One viewer claimed that the Hogwarts Legacy community manager blocking Asmongold on Twitter was "not surprising" since the streamer was "pretty vocal about his takes." Another shared their thoughts on blocking someone who defended the contentious title.

