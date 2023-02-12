"I didn't know I was getting harassed" - Asmongold responds to people allegedly attacking him for supporting Hogwarts Legacy

During a livestream on February 11, Twitch star Zack "Asmongold" responded to people allegedly "attacking" him for supporting Avalanche Software's newly released game, Hogwarts Legacy.

The conversation began when he reacted to a video by YouTuber YellowFlash 2. The Austin, Texas-based personality stated:

"People have been apparently attacking me for supporting Hogwarts Legacy. Can you believe this?! Yeah, let's take a look. Can you believe this? So here's usually what I do on Twitter, is that I just stop reading the comments. I didn't even know I was getting harassed. I had no idea about this!"

Asmongold was blissfully invested in Hogwarts Legacy

At the one-hour mark of his February 11 broadcast, Asmongold claimed that he was unaware he was getting "harassed" on Twitter after playing and supporting Hogwarts Legacy. His attention was drawn to viewers who inquired about the situation, to which he replied:

"I come back and I read this and I see this video, and I'm like, 'Wait, I'm getting harassed? I'm being attacked?' Wait, what?! I thought everybody agreed with me. What are you talking about?' 'They're attacking you?' I don't know! I have no idea."

In one of the video segments, the YouTuber featured a recent tweet by Zack, in which the latter called out those who were "bullying and harassing" people for playing and streaming the game.

Timestamp: 01:07:45

Twitter responses to the One True King (OTK) co-founder's tweet were also shown in the video. Asmongold responded by saying:

"I didn't even know that it was happening. That's really the truth! I had no idea that this was even happening. But this is the first that I've learned that I've been getting hate and s**t for my tweet. Yeah, but it's like, 'Okay so somebody says, 'You suck baldy,'' and it has 40 likes. Okay? So what? Like, who gives a f**k? Who cares?"

After reading a few more comments on the social media platform, Asmongold stated that the insults appeared to be on a "middle school level":

"I don't care! I don't need this person's approval and to be honest, it seems like I don't want it. I love how, like all of these insults, they're just... they're so... they're like, elementary-school, like, middle-school, like, level insults. Yeah, these are like, fourth-grade-level thinking. Holy s**t!"

Fans react to the streamer's clip

Asmongold's video went viral on YouTube, garnering over 425k views and 3,500 fan reactions. Some of the most relevant ones were along these lines:

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to the streamer's clip (Image via Asmongold Clips/YouTube)

Hogwarts Legacy has been a hot topic of conversation in the streaming community. While notable figures such as Felix "xQc" have already completed the game, others such as Rachell "Valkyrae," Thomas "Sykkuno," and Hasan "HasanAbi" have decided not to play the title set in the Wizarding World.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes