"I don't plan on playing it at all!" - Sykkuno responds to fans asking him to play Hogwarts Legacy

On February 10, YouTube Gaming sensation Thomas "Sykkuno" returned to his channel to play games with prominent streamers. He spent the first few hours of his broadcast interacting with his fans, who wanted to know about his plans to play Hogwarts Legacy.

The YouTuber confirmed that he would not be playing the game set in the Wizarding World, stating that he "doesn't have much interest" in the Harry Potter franchise. He stated:

"'Is he going to play Hogwarts Legacy?' Umm... I personally don't really know much about Harry Potter. So I don't have much interest in the game, personally. I don't plan on playing it at all!"

Sykkuno explains he won't be playing Hogwarts Legacy

The conversation continued with the Las Vegas native stating that he was unfamiliar with the Harry Potter universe, claiming that it was not something he was interested in:

"I don't know. I feel like, I just, I don't know anything about the series. It's not something I'm into. I'm not interested in that. So, don't know what to say. I know Leslie's been playing it. I guess so that's the whole thing."

While some fans suggested Sykkuno watch the movies, others claimed that one does not need to like Harry Potter to play the game. The streamer responded, asserting that he had no plans of playing it:

"'See, you should watch the movies. Maybe one day. But I'm not looking at it too hard. Like I said, I'm going to be busy and I've been playing a lot of games lately. 'You don't have to like Harry Potter to play that game.' I mean, guys, I don't know. I have no plans on it. It sounds like a lot of people in chat are trying to sell me on it. But yeah, I mean, I have no plans to play it."

Sykkuno went on to say that he rarely plays "ultra single-player games" and that the most recent single-player title he played was Elden Ring:

"I do feel like I rarely play ultra single-player games, in general. So, I mean, it's just not something I do all the time. I think the last single-player game I actually played quite a bit was... it was Elden Ring. Elden Ring was probably the only single-player game in recent times that I really, really enjoyed! Yep, it's a good game, Elden Ring."

The conversation concluded with Sykkuno stating that he would play Hogwarts Legacy if it were better than Elden Ring or Detroit: Become Human:

"So, if you guys are telling me that this game is better than Elden Ring or Detroit: Become Human, then maybe we'll give it a try. Maybe. But I'm just going to say, Elden Ring did win Game of the Year. So, you know? But if you guys are telling me it's better than either or both of those games, then I'll probably give it a try."

He added:

"But I'll say, my standards for single-player games are really, really high. Just because I prefer multiplayer games."

Fans react to Sykkuno's address

The YouTube comments section attracted a handful of fan reactions, as more than 16 community members provided their take on Sykkuno's address. Here's what they had to say:

In addition to Sykkuno, popular streamers like Rachell "Valkyrae" and Hasan "HasanAbi" are also not playing Hogwarts Legacy. According to HasanAbi, it was not worth being "bullied endlessly."

