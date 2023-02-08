"You're just being a piece of s**t" - Asmongold responds to those who are "bullying and harassing" people playing Hogwarts Legacy

On February 8, Twitch sensation Zack "Asmongold" took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the Hogwarts Legacy controversy.

The content creator called out individuals who seemed to protest the game by "bullying and harassing" those playing and streaming it. He claimed that no one "likes" the situation, adding that harassing people is not helping anyone.

His tweet read:

"Shocking to me that people think the way to protest Hogwarts Legacy is to bully and harass those who are playing/streaming it. No one likes this. You're not helping anyone, you're just being a piece of s**t."

The Twitch streamer's take on the Hogwarts Legacy controversy went viral on Twitter (Image via Twitter)

"Permanently ban them": Asmongold advises streamers to not pay attention to rude viewers

Asmongold was seen browsing his subreddit at the 03:25 hour mark of his broadcast on February 7. This was when he came across a post featuring Twitch streamer GirlfriendReviews, who cried on a livestream after being harassed by their audience during their Hogwarts Legacy playthrough.

After watching the clip, the Austin, Texas-based personality opined:

"Yeah, obviously she's upset about it. I mean, the thing is, like, you're always going to get people like that that are on the platform and my expectation is that, there's probably a lot of people that come into the chat that are harassing them that don't even care about this issue. They just finally have a justification to be aggressive towards somebody and feel like they are not just being completely, randomly a**holes."

Asmongold offered some advice on how to handle the situation, stating that streamers should permanently ban rude viewers:

"If people are being disagreeable and being rude to you and making you uncomfortable, you instantly, permanently ban them. You never give them any attention. Even if they are doing it and some sort of, you know, like, they're being polite about being angry about this, just ban them anyway! F**k them! It doesn't matter! Why are you providing a platform for somebody to complain and get mad at you?"

Timestamp: 03:25:55

A few moments later, he pleaded with streamers and content creators not to waste their time and emotional energy on the toxic viewer base:

"I don't know what happened to people on the internet that they think that their disagreement with somebody, the other person has to listen to them. Who gives a f**k of what you think?! You're a f***king name on a screen! You're an NPC! Please, please, people that are streamers and content creators never engage with this stuff! Don't waste your time. Don't invest your emotional energy."

Asmongold added:

"Don't get angry about it. Don't try to win these people over. Don't try to explain why they are wrong. Just instantly ban them. Give them no attention and anybody else who complains about it, ban them, too! It works so well!"

Streaming community reacts to Asmongold's tweet

Asmongold's callout to individuals who were "bullying and harassing" people playing Hogwarts Legacy went viral on Twitter. Here are some relevant reactions:

Ikaikaloha @ikaikaloha @Asmongold Little do they know they’re contributing to it being the most watched game on twitch at the moment @Asmongold Little do they know they’re contributing to it being the most watched game on twitch at the moment

Gazille @Gazille88 @Asmongold Bullying and harassing people will just have the opposite effect, I've seen alot of people say they are buying it BECAUSE of all the hate going around @Asmongold Bullying and harassing people will just have the opposite effect, I've seen alot of people say they are buying it BECAUSE of all the hate going around

Ski Buski🐿Squirrel Vtuber @Magicalskibuski @Asmongold Idk who thinks harassing someone over a video game is a good idea. @Asmongold Idk who thinks harassing someone over a video game is a good idea.

While content creators like Felix "xQc" played Hogwarts Legacy on their channels, prominent personalities like Rachell "Valkyrae" and Hasan "HasanAbi" decided not to. During a broadcast on February 8, Valkyrae claimed that she "felt icky" when it came to playing Hogwarts Legacy.

