On February 5, 2023, Twitch star Zack "Asmongold" went live on his alternate channel, Zackrawrr, to host a gaming livestream. After playing Blizzard's World of Warcraft for a few hours, the streamer decided to check out his official subreddit.

The top post on his forum showcased a video in which a viewer instructed an AI to recreate an "Asmongold story." Zack was completely blown away after hearing how the AI mimicked his voice and storytelling mannerisms.

The content creator exclaimed in surprise by saying:

"Oh my god! That's so good! What the f**k? How is this so accurate? Yeah!"

Asmongold bursts out laughing after hearing an AI mimic and recreates his style of storytelling

At the 05:59 hour mark of his February 5 livestream, the Austin, Texas-based personality was browsing his subreddit when his attention was drawn to the top post, showcasing an AI that had recreated an "Asmongold story."

The video started with the AI describing a time when it faked being sick to stay at home and play World of Warcraft:

"Sup y'all, it's your boy Asmongold. Instead of starting off the stream with a sword run, I thought I would tell you about the time that I faked sick to stay home from school and play WoW. I remember it like it was yesterday. It was while I was in seventh grade. The day started out like any other day in the 90s. I woke up too godd*mn early and laid in bed until I couldn't anymore and headed straight for the bathroom."

Amusingly, the AI continued the story by claiming that Blizzard Entertainment needed to nerf the Beast Mastery Hunter and even provided an explanation:

"I had a BM (Beast Mastery Hunter), with a side note, Blizzard needs to nerf BM Hunters because anything that beat a Warrior is dog s**t, dude!"

The AI's statement rendered the co-owner of One True King (OTK) speechless, who expressed his sentiments:

"Wow! Oh f**k! Oh, man! I don't know what to say!"

Timestamp: 05:58:55

The AI then made a reference to the streamer's diet, which astounded Asmongold:

"Oh my god! What the f**k?!"

The AI also mentioned competing with someone in the MMORPG to see who could out-level one another:

"I didn't want to deal with the question of whether or not this was from the frosty or the Nuggs. So, I left it in there, while I went to go see if Jeff has surpassed me in leveling. You know what? I got off two levels higher than him that night and that morning, he was my level. I wasn't about to let him go big d**k over me. So I showed my parents that toilet and said I threw up to stay home and make sure I would hit 60 before Jeff. And guess what, boys? It worked. I beat Jeff."

Asmongold burst out laughing and asked the community how the artificial intelligence managed to be so accurate:

"I would say, like, 90% of that was pretty much good! Holy f**k, what a coherent story. I mean, it's better than most of the ones that I usually tell. Holy f**k!"

Fans react to the streamer's clip

The YouTube comments section attracted a significant amount of traction, with more than 746 fans reacting to the streamer's clip. Here's what some of them had to say:

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to the streamer's clip (Image via Asmongold Clips/YouTube)

While one viewer imagined an MMORPG future in which players could use artificial intelligence to choose "any voice" for their characters, another community member commented that seeing AI like this was both "impressive and scary."

