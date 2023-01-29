Asmongold says "it's generally not a good idea" to say "negative things" about people based on race following BruceDropEmOff's Twitch ban

On January 28, 2023, Twitch star Zack "Asmongold" went live on his alternate channel, Zackrawrr, to host a livestream. He also took the opportunity to share his thoughts on the recent Twitch ban of former One True King (OTK) member Bruce "BruceDropEmOff."

Asmongold claimed to have seen the news when it initially went viral, but decided not to make "a lot of comments" as BruceDropEmOff left the streamer organization fairly recently.

Zack then shared something "very brave and based," stating:

"I think I will go off and I'll say a very brave and based thing. Is that, I just don't think you should categorize people and say negative things about people based on their race. It's just generally not a good idea."

Asmongold provides his take on BruceDropEmOff's Twitch ban

The conversation began at the 04:07 hour mark of his January 28 broadcast when he was reacting to the top posts on his official subreddit. Asmongold came across a post by Redditor u/blackwhitecat123, stating that BruceDropEmOff had been "banned indefinitely" from the purple platform.

Upon reading the post, the Austin, Texas-based content creator stated:

"'Bruce got banned.' Yeah, I already saw this. I mean... you know, we just like; he recently left the org. It'd be kind of weird for me to make a lot of comments on this. So, yeah."

Asmongold then shared a "brave" take, claiming that it wasn't a "good idea" to categorize people and say "negative things" about their race:

"Doesn't matter what you think is right or not. It's just probably, you shouldn't do it. Easy. Easy to do. Yep, that's it. 'So based.' Yeah, I know. Stunning and brave, isn't it? Yeah, I don't know why this is so hard for people."

Timestamp: 04:07:15

Some fans suggested that streamers shouldn't try to evade bans on Twitch. Asmongold responded with:

"'Also don't ban evade.' I mean... it depends on what you got banned for. Right? I mean... yeah, I guess ban evading is bad. But I mean, just don't be a piece of s**t. That's about it. 'You've changed, bro.' Yeah, apparently."

Fans react to the streamer's take

The World of Warcraft gamer's take was a hot topic of discussion on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, with over 235 community members reacting. One viewer thought that BruceDropEmOff was "joking" with Matthew "Mizkif:"

Fans on the streamer-focused forum reacting to the streamer's take 1/ 2 (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

Another Redditor u/ILoveApples01 claimed that Asmongold was "being extremely soft" on BruceDropEmoff:

Fans on the streamer-focused forum reacting to the streamer's take 2/2 (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

For context, on January 28, 2023, BruceDropEmOff was banned for the second time on Twitch after going live on his primary channel when his secondary channel was banned for alleged racism.

Interested readers can learn more about the streamer's suspension by clicking here.

