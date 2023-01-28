BruceDropEmOff's main channel gets banned from Twitch within a day after suspension of alternate account

Bruce "BruceDropEmOff" has been suspended from Twitch within a day of receiving a ban on his alternate account: offmepordecurb. The streaming community had been worried that he would be struck down by the platform due to ban evasion, and it seems their worries were warranted.

According to the automated StreamerBans bot, this is BruceDropEmOff's second-ever main-account ban. Interestingly, the last time this channel was suspended was due to him using the c-word on stream, the same terms of service violation that got his alternate account banned yesterday, January 26.

Streamer community reacts as BruceDropEmOff gets banned on his main Twitch channel

For those unaware of what ban evasion is, Twitch's terms of service clearly state that creators who have more than a single channel on the platform may not use any of them while they are banned on one of them. As it happens, Bruce's alternate account was banned on January 26 for alleged racism.

However, the content creator took to streaming today, January 27, despite the risk of being suspended, sparking a huge debate on the streamer-related subreddit r/LivestreamFail. Most Redditors described his decision to evade the ban on his alternate account as "not a smart move."

Fans who thought BruceDropEmOff's main account would get banned were right. When it was suspended, it had over 1.2 million followers. The news of the ban has spread to the subreddit and has gained a lot of traction, as Redditors keep weighing in with their opinions on the suspension.

A sizeable portion of r/LivestreamFail seems to think that Twitch's decision was justified and expected, considering how swift the platform has been in suspending those that evade bans. A few days ago, the platform subjected Mizkif to the same fate just for watching content featuring a banned creator. Here's a comment from a Redditor who anticipated the ban:

"In all fairness, this is what should have happened. The only thing Twitch is consistent on is ban evading. He really should not have [gone] live and just chilled out."

Many echoed a similar sentiment:

However, his fans and supporters have flooded social media calling on Twitch to unban him.

Bruce Ray @raycondones I have officially resigned from OTK, thank you for everything @OTKnetwork I have officially resigned from OTK, thank you for everything @OTKnetwork

The Georgia-born streamer has been in the news recently for various things, including his controversial exit from the streaming organization OTK. Only a couple of days ago, he resigned from the Texas-based group following a spat with co-founder Mizkif, sparking much debate and speculation over the incident.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes