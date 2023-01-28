How many hours did Asmongold stream on Twitch in 2022?

Twitch star Zack "Asmongold" rose to the top leagues in the streaming world in 2022. He established himself as a popular Just Chatting personality, as his coverage of the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard defamation trial drew hundreds of thousands of viewers to his channel.

However, 2022 was a year in which Asmongold did not stream too often on his main channel and used his secondary account, Zackrawrr, for nearly half of the year instead. In this article, we'll examine how many hours the Austin, Texas-based content creator streamed in 2022 and why he didn't stream on his primary channel.

Asmongold streamed for 1,150 hours on Twitch in 2022

According to TwitchTracker statistics, Asmongold streamed for a total of 1,150 hours on Twitch in 2022. The content creator gained 956k followers over the course of the year and was actively streaming from February 8 to July 15, 2022.

His most successful livestream took place on June 2, 2022, on the day of the verdict in the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard celebrity defamation trial. His channel witnessed an average of 156k viewers, with an astounding peak viewership of 448,161.

Asmongold was active on his main channel for 148 days out of 365, totaling 82.2 million hours of watch time. In fact, he was ranked as the most popular English-speaking personality on several occasions last year.

Statistical figures for the streamer's primary Twitch channel viewership and watch hours (Image via TwitchTracker)

In addition to World of Warcraft, the co-founder of One True King (OTK) played a variety of other games, including Lost Ark, Elden Ring, Vampire Survivors, Diablo Immortal, and Final Fantasy XIV Online.

Zack spent a significant amount of time streaming on his alternate channel, Zackrawrr. He streamed for 1,727 hours (577 hours more than his primary channel) and was active for 254 days of the year.

Statistical figures for the streamer's alternate Twitch channel viewership and watch hours (Image via TwitchTracker)

Why did Asmongold stream more on his secondary channel than on his primary one?

During a broadcast on October 3, 2022, the Twitch sensation explained why he had stopped streaming on his main channel. As OTK was dealing with the AdrianahLee-CrazySlick controversy, Zack stated that the situation had no bearing on his decision to take a break from streaming on his main channel:

"It has nothing to do with any of the OTK controversies at all. Like, it has literally zero to do with that. I wasn't streaming before that."

He claimed that he was going through a "mid-life crisis," and described the distressing situations that compelled him to make the decision:

"Like, I mean, the big part of it is right, is like, I remember... like the day I stopped streaming on my main account, I had a broken tooth and then, earlier that day, I had like, my car and I think my car was getting worked on, and I called my dad, and my dad didn’t answer, and my dad was sick at the time, so it stressed me out."

Asmongold went on to say that he felt overwhelmed when several unforeseen circumstances began occurring "all at once:"

"I'm, like, eating my food while I'm in a meeting and I broke my tooth, and it was like the temporary teeth that I had in before they put the permanent ones in, and I just had gone in for permanent ones put in. Like, I hadn't gone in for six months, something like that, or a year. And it was like, kind of like, okay, everything is happening all at once, and I just kinda couldn't deal with it."

On November 28, 2022, Asmongold returned to livestreaming on his main channel to play World of Warcraft's latest expansion, Dragonflight. Although he was active on the channel for a few days, he soon returned to full-time streaming on his alternate channel, Zackrawrr.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes