"That’s actually pretty f***ing good" - Asmongold blown away by community-developed AI art

Twitch sensation Zack "Asmongold" browsed his subreddit on November 5 and came across a popular post that featured a community member showcasing AI-created art.

Asmongold was astounded by the artificial intelligence-powered creation, exclaiming that a few portraits certainly resembled him. He shared his sentiments by stating:

"Actually kind of looks like me! Yeah, that's actually pretty f***ing good, as an AI photo. Wow!"

Asmongold reacts to community-developed AI art featuring his own portraits

At the 08:50-mark of his November 5 livestream, the One True King (OTK) co-founder was browsing his subreddit when he came across a highly upvoted post by Redditor u/DranDran. This post showcased 20 different AI-trained pictures featuring Asmongold:

Asmongold was awestruck by the portaits, claiming that one of them seemingly depicted him as a member of an Alternative Rock band:

"Okay let's see here. That looks good too! Holy s**t! Wow! This is like, bro, if I did Alternative Rock music, this could be the cover for my album!"

The Austin, Texas-based content creator noted that the computer-trained image also detailed his iconic roll-up sleeves. He took the opportunity to explain why his shirt's sleeves are often rolled up and said:

"Wow, it's my house and they even have my rolled up sleeves, because I always; oh actually, oh yeah, it is like that. I usually sleep on one side and I always; I had a trick that like, a trick to save time in the morning, is like, I would go to sleep with the clothes on, that I was going to wear the next day. So whenever I woke up, I wouldn't have to get dressed. Yeah, there you f***ing go!"

Timestamp: 08:50:28

Zack was surprised by the accuracy of some of the images in the album:

"Let's see this. There's too many teeth. So yeah, that one's not too good, but okay. Damn! This is very generous with the hair. This is good, man! I'm really surprised at, like, these are so accurate. What the f**k?"

Asmongold was caught off guard by one of the final AI-trained images in the set. He joked that the picture reminded him of his emotions after "stealing a mount" in World of Warcraft:

"Oh my god! This is after I steal a mount. Bro, this picture... if f***ing, look at this! Oh my god! Oh my f***ing; oh wow! Oh wow, I look like a f***ing; oh, I know what shirt that is! Yeah, because the collar on that shirt was annoying me, and I just cut the whole collar off of the shirt! Yeah!"

The discussion concluded with the Twitch sensation stating:

"Is this what the future has to offer? And this is all done by AI. Like, this is really cool, this is f***ing terrifying, and this is unsettling. Oh my... what the f**k, man! 'AI art is literally stealing,' I guess so. This is scary!"

Fans react to the streamer's clip

The clip's YouTube comments section featured more than 153 fan reactions, and here's a snippet of some of the most relevant comments:

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to the AI-developed pictures (Images via Asmongold Clips/YouTube)

While one viewer claimed that the AI made Asmongold look like fictional assassin John Wick in some photos, another community member stated that seeing AI capable of producing such realistic images is "kind of terrifying."

