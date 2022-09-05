"Wow! Holy s**t!" - MoistCr1TiKaL highly impressed by xQc art made by AI

Twitch content creator Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL" experimented with DreamStudio.ai, an artificial intelligence-assisted art-generating website, during a recent livestream.

After experimenting with various concepts for the artwork, some fans requested MoistCr1TiKaL to implement some exaggerated inputs to create an art piece featuring Twitch star Felix "xQc".

Charlie was initially skeptical of the idea and said the inputs had little chance of succeeding. However, he was impressed when the AI created a rather attractive artwork of xQc. MoistCr1TiKaL exclaimed:

"Wow! Holy s**t! That's pretty good!"

MoistCr1TiKaL creates a unique xQc art on DreamStudio.ai and is taken aback by how good it looked

During a broadcast on September 4, Charlie spent some time making AI-generated artworks on DreamStudio.ai and sought the help of his viewers to come up with unique concepts.

After creating a simple art showcasing SpongeBob SquarePants catching a jellyfish, a viewer presented Charlie with the following idea, which read:

"A realistic photo of xQc by John Singer Sargent. Highly detailed, surrealism, trending on ArtStation, triadic color scheme, smooth, sharp focus, matte, elegant, the most beautiful image ever seen, illustration, digital paint, dark, gloomy, Octane render, 8K, 4K, washed colors, sharp, dramatic lighting, beautiful, post processing, picture of the day, ambient lighting, epic composition."

MoistCr1TiKaL was initially apprehensive of the request and speculated that the highly-detailed image requirements would not work. He remarked:

"Okay, why do people keep saying this when it's not going to work? Like, there's a 0% chance that it works. One of your descriptors is 'beautiful.' How is an AI supposed to interpret beauty?"

In that instant, a rather surprising image came up, which shocked the Twitch personality. Charlie jokingly mentioned:

"That's like xQc for the Netflix adaptation. I can't believe that f***ing worked!"

Twitch streamer exclaims after seeing an xQc artwork generated by the AI (Image via MoistCr1TiKaL/Twitch)

Fans react to the streamer creating a surprisingly good AI-generated picture of xQc

MoistCr1TiKaL's streaming moment was one of the top posts on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. It garnered well over 3.7k upvotes, and more than 106 community members were present in the conversation thread.

Some fans humorously compared xQc's looks to famous soccer player Zlatan Ibrahimović:

One Redditor found the unexpected artwork to be "very cool":

Redditor u/GardinerExpressway corrected the Twitch streamer, noting that artificial intelligence cannot interpret beauty since it has to discover common features in the training images:

A few community members joked by saying that "we're living in a simulation":

Meanwhile, others took to another AI image generation platform developed by OpenAI and showcased its output:

Here are some more fan reactions:

xQc commented on the AI-created artwork during his broadcast earlier today and called it "weird." He also stated that he found the artwork odd because the AI misinterpreted some of his features.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by R. Elahi