"That was insane" - League of Legends community reacts to Cloud9 Jensen's backdoor win during LCS playoffs

The North American League Championship Series (LCS) playoffs are in full swing, and Cloud9 midlaner Nicolaj "Jensen" Jensen's incredible backdoor win has taken over the internet.

Cloud9 squared off against 100 Thieves during the Upper Bracket series of the summer playoffs, and the best-of-five round showcased some of the best plays.

One such moment came during the first game when Jensen's Orianna made a backdoor play to destroy 100 Thieves' Nexus. He managed to survive a 3v1 battle, and a clutch Flash enabled Cloud9 to secure the victory.

The esports moment went viral on Reddit, with several fans on MOBA's official subreddit reacting to Jensen's epic play.

Redditor u/Phadafi's comment, in particular, was well-liked by numerous community members, and it read:

On September 4, Cloud9 and 100 Thieves went head-to-head during the Upper Bracket Finals of the LCS’ summer playoffs. The four-game series favored Cloud9, and Jensen was crowned the MVP.

At the 43-minute mark of the first game, the Cloud9 were setting up the Elder Drake, and the 100 Thieves began contesting. Cloud9 initiated a 4v4 team fight, and the 100 Thieves' midlaner, Abbedagge, managed to kill Cloud9's support, Zven.

As the team fight continued, Jensen began split-pushing in the mid lane. A few moments later, he was able to destroy the enemy's inhibitor, as well as a Nexus turret.

After trading a few kills, 100 Thieves' trio of Closer, FBI, and Huhi walked back to their base to stop Jensen from winning the game single-handedly.

The Cloud9 midlaner managed to outplay the remaining three 100 Thieves members and secured a well-deserved victory.

Timestamp: 02:22:01

LCS shoutcaster Joshua "Jatt" was blown away by Jensen's play and remarked:

"It was pretty close! This game was 'a little bit close'! What an incredible finish to the first game! That would get the adrenalin pumping. Jensen playing from behind, basically, the whole game, on this Orianna pick, and who draws up the Orianna front door, split push? He just teleports straight down the mid lane, kills three turrets, and in the nick of time gets the Nexus!"

The esports moment was posted on R/LeagueofLegends, and more than 70 community members provided their take. Redditors lauded the broadcasters for directing the play:

Several players praised Jensen, with some calling the Danish pro "King":

The moment appeared on the streamer-focused subreddit r/LivestreamFail, becoming the top post on the forum. Some League of Legends players didn't expect the clip to become a hit on LSF:

Redditors claimed that Jensen's play was more of a "front door" rather than it being a backdoor:

Some more relevant fan reactions were along these lines:

On September 5, Evil Geniuses will go against Team Liquid during the LCS Lower Bracket Semifinals. The winning team will then take on 100 Thieves on September 11, 2022, at the Lower Bracket Finals stage.

