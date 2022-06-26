Cloud9 vs 100 Thieves League of Legends LCS 2022 Summer Split: Head-to-Head, livestream details, and more

The third match on Day 2 of League of Legends LCS 2022 Summer Split's Week 2 is set to be between Cloud9 and the 100 Thieves. This is a match that will always draw the attention of the fans, mainly on account of the teams involved.

Both Cloud9 and the 100 Thieves have massive fanbases, and both the teams have some of the best players in North America. Though, it is crucial to mention that in the current state of affairs, Cloud9 is definitely a weaker team compared to its opponent.

Cloud9 planned a lot of things at the start of the season, and unfortunately, nothing seems to be working out for them as of yet. However, the 100 Thieves has been extremely consistent with their performance across the entirety of 2022.

Preview of Cloud9 vs. 100 Thieves at League of Legends LCS 2022 Summer Split

Predictions

Cloud9 is a team that is always expected to perform well within the North American League of Legends scene. The expectations especially took a lot of precedence after Perkz's one-year stint with the team during the 2021 season.

However, Perkz's departure from Cloud9 in the 2022 season did not produce any form of positive results. LS joined the team during the League of Legends LCS 2022 Spring Split but was soon asked to leave after merely a few days into the season.

Eventually, Cloud9's performance deteriorated to never-before-seen levels, and everyone sort of gave up and hoped things would change during the Summer Split. Unfortunately, up until this point, Cloud9 has not produced any results that can be considered hopeful.

Currently, the team has garnered only one win out of four, which is definitely a worrying sign. Apart from that, the gameplay of Cloud9 feels disjointed, which is also something that needs to be fixed very soon.

Now, when it comes to the 100 Thieves, it is safe to say that this team has been extremely consistent within the League of Legends' LCS. The roster has managed top-end finishes across various splits and has more or less kept the roster intact to maintain a stable balance and chemistry between players.

So it is safe to say that when it comes to steady performances, there is no other team that delivers it better than the 100 Thieves. In fact, it is this consistency that gives this team an inherent edge over other North American rosters.

In any case, when it comes to predictions, the 100 Thieves are definitely in a much more stable position when compared to Cloud9. Thus, the 100 Thieves should be grabbing a victory in the game quite comfortably.

Head-to-Head

Cloud9 and the 100 Thieves have faced each other a total of 24 times, amongst which the former has 14 victories while the latter has 10.

Previous Results

Previously, Cloud9 faced Dignitas at League of Legends LCS 2022 Summer Split and won the game.

The 100 Thieves, on the other hand, faced the Golden Guardians and also won that game quite comfortably.

LCS 2022 Rosters

100 Thieves:

Ssumday

Closer

Abbedagge

FBI

Huhi

Cloud9:

Fudge

Blader

Jensen

Berserker

Zven

Livestream Details

Cloud9 vs. 100 Thieves will be telecast live on the official Twitch channel of League of Legends LCS on June 26, 2022, at 2:30 PM PDT.

