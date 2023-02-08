"He finished it?": xQc's rating for Hogwarts Legacy leaves the internet divided

Canadian Twitch streamer Felix "xQc" took to his stream to give his take on the brand new, yet controversial, Hogwarts Legacy, leaving the Twitch community divided in their opinions.

The streamer was able to 'speedrun' the entire game, ignoring the side quest to complete the main missions. According to the self-proclaimed "Juicer," the game was really good, giving it a solid rating of 9.3.

Even before being released, Hogwarts Legacy became one of the most debated subjects within the online community. For those unaware, it ties back to J.K. Rowling, the writer of the Harry Potter series, making some unsavory remarks about the transgender community.

However, seeing xQc complete the game in one go was surprising to many viewers. One r/LivestreamFail member said:

"THE GAME ISNT EVEN OUT YET AND HE ALREADY FINISHED IT?!!?!"

xQc completes the entire Hogwarts Legacy in one stream, rates it 9.3/10

xQc is no stranger when it comes to undertaking absurd challenges. In his most recent stream, the former esports player put on his gamer gloves and completed the entire Hogwarts Legacy, which will not have its full release until February 10.

The game has been subject to a lot of discourse within the online community due to it being based on Harry Potter; however, readers should note that Warner Bros., the studio behind the game, has confirmed that the project is not associated with J.K. Rowling, aside from the "foundation."

Here's what xQc had to say after completing the game:

"Okay, short version - I think the game is really good, I rate it pretty high, like a, that is tough, really high, like a 9.3. I think it's definitely worth a buy, 100%. Value for money sure."

How did the internet react to his take

Despite Felix being familiar with such marathon streams, seeing the streamer complete the game in one sitting raised a few eyebrows.

For those wondering how the "Juicer" managed to accomplish the gaming feat, here's an explanation:

Hogwarts Legacy is not the only major gaming title that xQc completed in one go:

Fans were critical of the creator skipping several intriguing side quests in the game:

Here are some other reactions:

The streamer has also opined on people criticizing him for purchasing Hogwarts Legacy. According to him, people "fund" a lot of "evil" with their money. To read more about the story, click here.

