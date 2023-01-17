Former G2 CEO Carlos Rodriguez calls J.K. Rowling a "G," and claims he'll buy 100 copies of Hogwarts Legacy

Former G2 CEO Carlos Rodriguez faced further scrutiny after calling J.K. Rowling a "G" and promoting the upcoming Hogwarts Legacy game based on the Harry Potter novels.

Rodriguez has a record of siding with individuals marred by controversy. His association with Andrew Tate landed him in a heap of criticism, which resulted in his eventual resignation from G2 in late 2022.

Following that, he took to his Twitter account to voice his support for Rowling, who faced a ton of criticism due to her polarizing remarks on the LGBTQIA+ community.

Rodriguez, however, appeared to be unfazed by Rowling's statements. He tweeted:

J.K. Rowling is a G

im buying one hundred copies of the video game



im buying one hundred copies of the video game J.K. Rowling is a Gim buying one hundred copies of the video game

Fans react as Carlos Rodriguez voices his support for J.K. Rowling

Carlos Rodriguez is no stranger to being associated with controversial figures. The former G2 CEO was seen partying with Andrew Tate, who is presently in police custody. Following a slew of backlash, Rodriguez stated:

"Nobody will ever be able to police my friendships. I draw my line here. I party with whoever the f**k I want."

The G2 board of directors held internal talks after his statement and put Rodriguez on leave. Subsequently, he announced stepping down from the team and parting ways.

Rodriguez has since spoken freely about his friendship with Tate. In December 2022, he made more tweets (now deleted) reiterating his camaraderie with the Anglo-American, stating:

"Cant cancel me twice b*tch. I'll say it again louder for the people in the back. @Cobratate is the f*cking man."

It appears Rodriguez has once again found himself under the public radar after speaking up for J.K. Rowling despite her transphobic remarks. His latest tweet garnered a multitude of reactions. Here are some of the relevant ones:

FaZeTenz @FazeTenzz @CarlosR Bro DOES NOT care anymore. At this point it's less about what you believe and more about pissing people off 🤣🤦‍♂️ @CarlosR Bro DOES NOT care anymore. At this point it's less about what you believe and more about pissing people off 🤣🤦‍♂️

A section of users sided with Carlos Rodriguez, stating that they would buy the game themselves:

Noob @TheNoobForSoup @CarlosR I couldn't care less about J.K. Rowling, but she did made one of the best books/movie series ever, and I'm definitely getting the game. @CarlosR I couldn't care less about J.K. Rowling, but she did made one of the best books/movie series ever, and I'm definitely getting the game.

VicPro7 @Pro7Vic @CarlosR Gift it to some of the G's of the community bro! Spread the magic @CarlosR Gift it to some of the G's of the community bro! Spread the magic 😉

rank sharp @RankSharp @CarlosR i have never bought any harry potter thing in my life but after this take i am buying it , hell yeah @CarlosR i have never bought any harry potter thing in my life but after this take i am buying it , hell yeah

Others, however, remained critical:

Tim Masters @TimMEsports ⭕️ CarlosR ocelote ⭕️ @CarlosR J.K. Rowling is a G



im buying one hundred copies of the video game J.K. Rowling is a Gim buying one hundred copies of the video game I'm not sure staunch feminist and funder of resources for abused women JK Rowling is exactly who Andrew Tate's disciple Carlos thinks she is. twitter.com/CarlosR/status… I'm not sure staunch feminist and funder of resources for abused women JK Rowling is exactly who Andrew Tate's disciple Carlos thinks she is. twitter.com/CarlosR/status…

Readers should note that Hogwarts Legacy has no direct association with Rowling. Warner Bros., the studio behind the game, issued a public statement regarding the situation. It said:

“J.K. Rowling is not directly involved in the creation of the game, however, her extraordinary body of writing is the foundation of all projects in the Wizarding World.”

Carlos Rodriguez is not the only notable figure to receive backlash. Actor Sebastian Croft, who voices a character in the game, has also been under the cosh for his involvement. He has, however, addressed the criticism by stating that he was not aware of the remarks made by J.K. Rowling.

