Former G2 Esports CEO Carlos "ocelote" has been met with severe backlash over the past few months due to his apparent friendship with controversial internet influencer Andrew Tate.

His relationship with the former kickboxer created a public outcry, causing G2 to place the CEO on an eight-week unpaid leave. Once it was reported that Carlos' friendship with Tate may have cost G2 a franchising slot in Riot Games' revamped professional Valorant league, he decided to step down as CEO.

The former League of Legends pro player still faces backlash to this day. Shortly after tweeting that he doesn't see himself returning to G2, there were renewed calls to 'cancel' him. He hit back, saying that he still strongly supports Andrew Tate:

"I'll say it again louder for the people in the back. @Cobratate is the f****** man."

Former G2 CEO Carlos exalts Andrew Tate

In September 2022, the then-CEO of G2 Esports tweeted a video of him and a few others celebrating a major victory for the organization. Many were shocked to see that controversial influencer Andrew Tate was among those attending the party.

The video quickly spread on social media, with Tate's presence not sitting well with many people. Carlos received a large amount of backlash, prompting him to respond to the criticism. He stood firm in his decision to be seen publicly with Andrew Tate, calling him a friend and saying he is allowed to party with whoever he wants.

🔥 CarlosR ocelote 🔥 @CarlosR nobody will ever be able to police my friendships



I draw my line here



Tate has a long history of controversial behavior, using his massive online platform to spread his polarizing views, with his target audience consisting of younger men. These notions led to a mass campaign to deplatform Tate, leading to his ban from Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and other social media platforms.

Shortly after the post, Carlos was placed on unpaid leave for eight weeks by G2. However, he would step down a week after reports that G2 wouldn't receive a franchising slot on the new Valorant Champions Tour.

Today, the now ex-CEO released a tweet ruling out a future return to his position but remains confident in the organization's direction, stating:

"G2 is going to succeed without me at the helm. There are very capable and inspirational people there. Many of which I hired myself."

🔥 CarlosR ocelote 🔥 @CarlosR



G2 is going to succeed without me at the helm



there are very capable and inspirational people there. many of which I hired myself



every beginning has an end 🥂



Hours later, a Twitter user posted a screenshot of a Discord post made by Carlos, where he expressed support for Tate and many of his views. The tweet called for him to be 'canceled,' which bewildered many, considering he has already resigned from his position as CEO of G2.

Carlos responded to the tweet, saying that he is still a friend and follower of Andrew Tate and that he is not afraid to publicly express his support for the controversial figure.

"Can't cancel me twice, b****."

Although his friendship and support for Andrew Tate and his views have proven costly, the former G2 CEO doesn't seem to regret his stance, instead choosing to double down.

