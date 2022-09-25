The entire G2 Carlos and Andrew Tate controversy explained

G2 Esports owner and former CEO Carlos "ocelote" Rodriguez made headlines earlier this month after he was seen partying and hanging out with controversial internet personality Andrew Tate.

This article will uncover the entire controversy and explain how the debacle started, what Carlos said, and how G2 Esports eventually announced the CEO's departure.

The start: Carlos Rodriguez shares a short video of him partying with Andrew Tate

It all started on September 17, when Rodriguez shared an eight-second long clip wherein he was celebrating the esports organization winning the "world championship."

Andrew Tate and his brother, Tristan Tate, were among some prominent personalities in attendance.

Numerous community members were upset with the former G2 CEO's association with Andrew Tate, and the tweet went viral on the social media platform.

Following the criticism, the 32-year-old took to Twitter once more to respond to those criticizing his association with Andrew Tate. He asserted that no one could "police his friendships" and that he partied with whoever he wanted:

Ocelote responds to the fan backlash and provides his take on the Andrew Tate controversy on September 18 (Image via Twitter)

The reaction: G2 Esports responds to the controversy, suspends Carlos' earnings for eight weeks

On September 18, G2 Esports released an official statement on the controversy. In their address, the esports giant stated that they "failed" the G2Army and that the CEO spoke the language "in stark contrast" to the organization's values.

G2 announced that the Supervisory Board and Carlos had mutually decided to suspend the latter for an eight-week long period, as well as his earnings:

"After internal discussion, Carlos and our Supervisory Board have mutually agreed that he will take eight weeks of leave as CEO and suspend his earnings during that time."

Rodriguez followed up by posting a two-part statement on Twitter. He remarked that he "failed to read the room right" and accepted the "consequences in full." His tweet read:

Rodriguez addresses the gaming and streaming community after immense criticism (Image via Twitter)

The end: Carlos steps down as G2 Esports CEO, and parts ways with the organization

Four days later, on September 24, G2 Esports notified the online community by announcing that they'd received and accepted Rodriguez's decision to step down as G2 Esports' CEO:

On the same day, Carlos posted a three-minute video on Twitter to shed some light on the matter. He began the address by saying:

"I can't believe what I'm about to say now. My time in G2 has come to an end. Which means that I will be stepping down from my CEO position. You know, it might be a shock for many of you, or most of you, and you know, trust me, this is a very hard ending to what has been otherwise, a very deeply meaningful and joyful experience."

Rodriguez hailed his colleagues and expressed his gratitude for all these years. He then took full responsibility for his conduct and stated:

"I take full responsibility over everything that went on, in the last few days. And again trust me when I say, I just feel f***ing destroyed. You should know that."

The video address concluded with Carlos mentioning:

"I hope you guys remember me for all the things. I hope that is my legacy. The good things, and just know that I'm very grateful for all of you. Okay? I'll see you around, and remember, we're Samurai, we thrive, not because we win, but because we always get back up."

At the time of writing, Rodriguez's video garnered over 5.7 million views and was liked by over 114,000 community members.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far